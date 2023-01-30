Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
World's largest bounce house arrives in Orlando and more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-SuicidecreteKissimmee, FL
Florida social media influencers entertain millions by observing the weird, wacky things in the Sunshine State
ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of us love a good viral video. Some of those videos make us laugh, cry or simply leave us scratching our heads as to what we just witnessed. Whether it’s on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or anywhere else, these videos can rack up of millions of views and become viral sensations.
‘It was just magical:’ Nonprofit school founder celebrates new location on former Lake County golf course
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Nicole Duslak dream has come true. She’s celebrating the opening of the new location for her school, CREATE Conservatory, in Lake County. The private nonprofit school sits on the grounds of a former mini golf course in Mount Dora. “I dreamed about that moment...
Mount Dora residents criticize Wolf Branch plan, says original mission is lost
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora residents are concerned a proposed development inside the Wolf Branch Innovation District doesn’t match what was originally planned. Residents like Ephriam McCormick are mainly concerned about the proposed 310-foot office building. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch from Kennedy Space...
Car belonging to missing Florida Lyft driver found in North Carolina after chase, officials say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. – The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Florida has been found in North Carolina after a high-speed chase, according to officials. South Florida authorities shared on social media Thursday that no one has been able to reach Gary Levin since Monday, Jan....
Top 10: Florida dominates list of deadliest US beaches
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Florida showed deadly dominance in a recently compiled list of the most dangerous beaches in the U.S. Referencing Shark Research Institute, Inc., along with hurricane and surf zone fatality data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the bloggers at Travel Lens revealed late last month that Florida accounts for seven of the nation’s top 10 “deadliest” beaches.
74-year-old Lyft driver missing for days, car spotted in Central Florida
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – A Lyft driver from South Florida has been unreachable since Monday — though his car has been spotted in Central Florida since then, according to Palm Beach Gardens police. Police said the Lyft driver — Gary Levin, 74 — drives a 2022 red...
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
Florida Disney workers union votes against company’s contract offer
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida Disney workers union voted to reject a contract offer from the company on Friday, sending both groups back to the bargaining table. According to a release by the Service Trades Council Union, which represents about 45,000 workers, 96% of union members voting chose to oppose the wage offer, which would have presented a $1 raise for most workers.
10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
“How Much Trouble Am I In?” Florida High School Principal Arrested After Keying Car At Publix
The principal of a Florida high school was arrested after being caught on camera keying someone’s car in a Publix parking lot. According to St. Cloud Police, Nathaniel Fancher is facing a criminal mischief charge following the keying. According to an affidavit, on Jan. 26,
Chilly weather ahead as cold front brings winds to Central Florida
A cold front pushed into Central Florida today and dropped the temps quickly, bringing most areas some rain. But tonight, the front is moving south and taking all the rain with it. Winds will be from the north at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Temps will be...
Gov. DeSantis announces $144M in rural broadband access grants for Florida counties
MILTON, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday held a news conference at a theatre in Milton, announcing the first award in a series of broadband access grants headed to rural or unserved communities throughout the state. Out of $400 million in federal funds appropriated by lawmakers last...
Back-to-back fatal crashes force road safety changes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – St. Cloud officials spoke with News 6 about what changes they’re making on the roads after back-to-back deadly crashes in the same area. Police said a man in his 60s crossing 13th Street was hit and killed by a car Tuesday morning, 100 yards away from where another man on his bike was killed the following night.
New born baby found abandoned on hill near Florida trailer park
TAMPA - A newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta was found on a hill outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies checking out a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature was in the low 50s.Fire rescue medics estimated that the girl had been born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature. The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she was healthy, according to the sheriff's office. "It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd. Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound to try to find the mother but were unsuccessful. Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.
Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
Florida man’s argument with landscaper leads to gunfire, arrest, deputies say
WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. – A man living in Wekiwa Springs was arrested Thursday, accused of arming himself with a handgun and shooting it during a dispute with landscaper working near his address that morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey Perlman, 68, and the landscaper were...
Ask Trooper Steve: Who is responsible for policing mobile home registration?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Who is responsible for policing mobile home registration?”. [TRENDING: Become a...
St. Cloud police search for missing 71-year-old man
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Cloud Police Department is seeking help in its search for a missing man last seen by his family on Wednesday. Hector Lozada-Nieves, 71, was last seen riding a light-blue bicycle around 2 p.m. in the Guernsey Bend area, wearing a royal blue T-shirt, light-blue jeans, black tennis shoes and wire-framed glasses, police said.
Indiana man dies after falling 70 feet from Puerto Rico cliff: Coast Guard
The man's body was found in an underwater cave Monday afternoon.
What’s in the new AP African-American Studies framework — and what’s not
ORLANDO, Fla. – The College Board, which handles advanced placement curricula for high schools, released its new framework for its AP African-American Studies course on Wednesday. How different is it from the pilot framework that enflamed right-wing culture warriors and led to Florida rejecting the pilot? While its overall...
