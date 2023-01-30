ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

click orlando

Mount Dora residents criticize Wolf Branch plan, says original mission is lost

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora residents are concerned a proposed development inside the Wolf Branch Innovation District doesn’t match what was originally planned. Residents like Ephriam McCormick are mainly concerned about the proposed 310-foot office building. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch from Kennedy Space...
MOUNT DORA, FL
click orlando

Top 10: Florida dominates list of deadliest US beaches

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Florida showed deadly dominance in a recently compiled list of the most dangerous beaches in the U.S. Referencing Shark Research Institute, Inc., along with hurricane and surf zone fatality data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the bloggers at Travel Lens revealed late last month that Florida accounts for seven of the nation’s top 10 “deadliest” beaches.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
click orlando

Florida Disney workers union votes against company’s contract offer

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida Disney workers union voted to reject a contract offer from the company on Friday, sending both groups back to the bargaining table. According to a release by the Service Trades Council Union, which represents about 45,000 workers, 96% of union members voting chose to oppose the wage offer, which would have presented a $1 raise for most workers.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Back-to-back fatal crashes force road safety changes in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – St. Cloud officials spoke with News 6 about what changes they’re making on the roads after back-to-back deadly crashes in the same area. Police said a man in his 60s crossing 13th Street was hit and killed by a car Tuesday morning, 100 yards away from where another man on his bike was killed the following night.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
CBS Miami

New born baby found abandoned on hill near Florida trailer park

TAMPA - A newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta was found on a hill outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies checking out a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature was in the low 50s.Fire rescue medics estimated that the girl had been born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature.    The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she was healthy, according to the sheriff's office. "It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd. Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound to try to find the mother but were unsuccessful. Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.
MULBERRY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: Who is responsible for policing mobile home registration?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Who is responsible for policing mobile home registration?”. [TRENDING: Become a...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

St. Cloud police search for missing 71-year-old man

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Cloud Police Department is seeking help in its search for a missing man last seen by his family on Wednesday. Hector Lozada-Nieves, 71, was last seen riding a light-blue bicycle around 2 p.m. in the Guernsey Bend area, wearing a royal blue T-shirt, light-blue jeans, black tennis shoes and wire-framed glasses, police said.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
click orlando

What’s in the new AP African-American Studies framework — and what’s not

ORLANDO, Fla. – The College Board, which handles advanced placement curricula for high schools, released its new framework for its AP African-American Studies course on Wednesday. How different is it from the pilot framework that enflamed right-wing culture warriors and led to Florida rejecting the pilot? While its overall...
FLORIDA STATE

