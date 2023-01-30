Read full article on original website
Lady Dinos Stumble on the Road
It can be difficult to refocus after a big, emotional win. That could explain why the Dinos, after knocking off Richfield last week, came out flat against Draper APA on Tuesday. Carbon struggled to find any flow in the early going while the Eagles were dropping shots from all over the court. Draper APA was red hot in the first half and went in to the break with a 45-25 lead.
DeAnn Cole “Annie”
DeAnn Cole departed this life on January 28, 2023 in Lehi, Utah peacefully to her Heavenly Father. She was born 1969 in Price, Utah to Edward Dennis Cole and Dot Fausett. She was the oldest by 6 min to her fraternal twin sister, DeOnn. DeAnn loved being a twin even though they had many identity problems due to their names. DeAnn was unjustly accused of sluffing in high school because the teachers would often get them mixed up because the twins worked and went to school together. DeAnn often got into the habit of saying “we” and “our” instead of “I” and “my.” Because of this, her home teachers in college (who didn’t know she had a twin) thought she had a multiple-personality disorder. Although they were often unkindly compared, they loved each other and worked together. They were each other’s best friend.
Canary Counseling Opens on Helper’s Main Street
Jennifer A. Buttrick has brought great counseling opportunities to Helper’s Main Street with Canary Counseling. Buttrick is a CMHC, EMDR Clinician that is licensed in Utah, and she is now serving clients at her Helper office. Buttrick began her professional career by working at Smith’s for 19 years before...
Carbon High Chorus Presents Christmas Concert
On Dec. 13, Carbon High School hosted its winter choir concert, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”. The concert featured performances by the school’s five choir groups plus a special number by a quartet. The choirs were directed by Mrs. Kaitlyn Ipson and accompanied by Audrey Hatch and Lillian Seeley.
Local Utah Tech Students Earn President’s List Recognition
Utah Tech University students excelled in the classroom during the Fall 2022 semester with 1,282 students, or 10 percent of the student body, earning President’s List honors. Inclusion on the President’s List requires students to complete a minimum of 15 credits and achieve a GPA of 3.9 or higher.
Travelers in Price Can Now Experience the SureStay Plus® Hotel by Best Western Price
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Price has opened its doors in Price, Utah and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
BLM to Host Public Meeting for Input on Solar Energy Program
As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is holding a public scoping meeting in Salt Lake City to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning.
Volunteer Opportunity to Assist Helper Students
On Thursday evening, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman released information regarding a real need in the community for students and educational assistance. The mayor asked any that have time available to consider taking on a service task that Sally Mauro Elementary is seeking. The task will consist of adults with free time visiting with second grade students and being read to by them.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS – In the matter of the Estate of JAMES EDWIN HANLEY
TINA COVINGTON, whose address is c/o HAYMOND LAW, 1526 W. Ute Blvd. Ste 203, Park City UT 84098 is the Personal Representative of the above entitled estate in Probate # 223700067. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the successor c/o...
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States at the time of sale, on the front steps of the Carbon County Seventh District Court, 120 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501, on MARCH 7, 2023 at 11:00 am of said day, for the purpose of foreclosing a trust deed dated December 4, 2018, , and executed by FRANKIE C ORI, INDIVIDUALLY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF UTAH, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, and South Eastern Utah Title Company, as Trustee, which Trust Deed was recorded on December 5, 2018, as Entry No. 843984, in Book 918, at Page 629, in the Official Records of Carbon County, State of Utah covering real property purportedly located at 8 South 4th Avenue, Helper, Utah 84526 in Carbon County, Utah, and more particularly described as:
NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR GREEN RIVER FOOD BANK BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS & REPAIRS:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THE SOUTHEASTERN UTAH ASSOCIATION OF LOCAL GOVERNMENTS (SEUALG) IS SOLICITING STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATIONS AND PROPOSALS FROM QUALIFIED GENERAL CONTRACTORS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE GREEN RIVER FOOD BANK BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS & REPAIRS IN GREEN RIVER, UTAH 84525. Please review the full request for proposals (RFP) for...
PCPD Urges Caution Regarding Fraudulent Calls
On Wednesday afternoon, the Price City Police Department (PCPD) reported that they have received numerous complaints regarding fraudulent phone calls. Most of the calls are being directed to local businesses from an individual stating they are Sgt. Winder with the PCPD. This individual is requesting personal information and/or money. The...
