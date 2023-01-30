Read full article on original website
SCFTA – BLUEY’S BIG PLAY
Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It’s time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to the Hollywood Dolby Theatre for six performances January 27-29 with the Bluey live show, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show!. The Emmy®...
Festival of Whales March 4-5
Dana Point Harbor Hosts the 52nd Annual Festival of Whales. Two-day festival will include whale watching excursions, interactive activities and displays, live music and more. Famous for the best year-round whale watching, Dana Point Harbor is celebrating whale watching season with the 52nd Annual Dana Point Festival of Whales, March 4 – 5. The Festival, now in partnership with the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, commemorates the annual migration of California gray whales through Dana Point, the “Dolphin & Whale Watching Capital of the World®.”
Waymakers’ 12th Annual “Love Grows by Giving” wine tasting event
Waymakers presents its 12th Annual “Love Grows by Giving” wine tasting event on February 24, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Benefiting Waymakers’ Huntington Beach Youth Shelter, this event includes live entertainment, a live and silent auction and wine and beer samplings with complimentary hors d’oeuvres from your favorite local restaurants.
February 2023 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now
The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s February 2023 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
27th Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° returns to Huntington Beach
This Sunday, February 5, the 27th annual the Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° returns with 15,000 runners. The popular Orange County road race is a convenient destination event with the expo, headquarter hotels, start line and finish line festival all taking place along the Pacific Coast Highway just steps away from the sand.
The 2023 O.C. Black History Parade and Unity Festival set for Feb. 4 in Anaheim
10 a.m. – Celebrity Meet & Greet. The Parade steps off on Anaheim Boulevard (featuring marching bands, floats, community units, dignitaries). 12 pm – 5pm Unity Festival (Music Fest, Health Village, College Faire, Youth Village, Vendor Booths, Food Court & Food Trucks, Custom Car & Motorcycle Show- 3 stages)
Steve Rosansky Marks 10 Years as President and CEO of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce with Record Memberships and Robust Events
The Christmas Boat Parade. Mayor’s Reception. Police Appreciation Breakfast. Wake Up! Newport. Economic Forecast. Inspire Women in Business. Navigate Young Professionals. Sandcastle Contest. Ribbon Cuttings. Those are just a few of the events and seminars hosted by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce. “We are the most active Chamber...
Marblehead Students Learn About Watersheds with Artist Wyland
Students at Marblehead Elementary School were in for a surprise when the Wyland Foundation Clean Water Mobile Learning Experience visited the campus on Friday, Feb. 3. Not only did students experience hands-on lessons about watersheds, eco-systems and urban runoff, but artists Robert Wyland and surfer Bill Stewart made a surprise appearance during the mobile learning lab’s stop at the school.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, February 2, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, February 2, 2023:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to low 70s...
San Clemente High Honors 20 Student-Athletes on National Signing Day
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. San Clemente High School honored 20 of its student-athletes signing their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level in a National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Woodbridge soccer standout Sabrina Go headed to Cal Poly Pomona
Sabrina Go from Woodbridge was honored Wednesday on campus. (Photo Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Woodbridge High School soccer standout Sabrina Go, who earlier signed a national letter of intent to play college soccer at Cal Poly Pomona, was honored Wednesday on campus during an event recognizing two other athletes.
PHOTOS: Nine Crean Lutheran athletes sign national college letters of intent
Crean Lutheran athletes gathered Wednesday morning for a signing ceremony. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Crean Lutheran High School athletes signed their national letters of intent Wednesday on campus. To see the slide show, click on the first photo:. The athletes were:. Cristian Viola, UC Davis, football. Mark Fedro, University...
New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.
Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
Join Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva at her Meet and Greet in the Park on February 25, 2023
Please join your Assemblymember for a community Meet and Greet in the city of Artesia. Come by and meet the district team, hear information about what’s happening at the Capitol, and learn more about the resources and services available through the office. See you there!. The Meet and Greet...
H2OC: How water works in Orange County
How does water work in Orange County? In seeking the answer to this seemingly straightforward question, we were plunged into a fascinating and complex story involving large-scale innovation, world-class systems, a sprawling network of organizations working together toward a common goal, and an ancient and invisible resource hidden beneath our feet.
Celebration of life for Elliot Blair, the O.C. Public Defender killed in Mexico, set for Feb. 11 in Garden Grove
TIME: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM. LOCATION: Christ Cathedral Arboretum – 12141 S. Lewis St., Garden Grove, CA. The celebration of life will be open to the public. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Underground Grit or Project Kinship. Links below. UG: https://undergroundgrit.org/donate. PK: https://www.projectkinship.com/donate. There...
Final scores and highlights for OC high school basketball on Thursday night, Feb. 2
Note: Laguna Hils will meet Sage Hill in the championship game Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Portola. Beckman 61, Irvine 34: Caydon Do had 15 points and Jaden Santos nine points to lead to lead Beckman. Irvine was led by Daniel Shin, who scored 10 points. The Vaqueros continued to play without their top player, 6-4 sophomore center Cooper Stearns, who is out injured, according to Coach Harry Meussner. Stearns is expected back for the CIF playoffs if Irvine (14-13) receives an at-large berth, the coach added.
PHOTOS: League champion Segerstrom wins crosstown battle against Godinez
Segerstrom’s Isiah Velasquez is hoisted in the air by students and teammate Elias Toledano. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team, which had already clinched the Golden West League title, defeated crosstown rival Godinez 41-37 in front of a big crowd at Segerstrom Thursday night.
Mothers at Work Children’s Center has immediate openings
Mothers at Work Children’s Center (M.A.W.), located at the Burns Community Center, is an educational center offering a full day program for young children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old. This is a year-round preschool program which operates from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through...
California Lottery unveils new video to showcase how all Californians benefit from lottery funding
The California Lottery unveiled a new video during its public commission meeting, highlighting the impact that Lottery funding has on Californians. The video showcases the Medical Assisting program at Long Beach City College (LBCC), which is funded with Lottery dollars. Since 1984, the Lottery has raised $39 billion for California’s...
