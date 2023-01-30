ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Three Lowcountry coaching legends honored

By Dan Fanning
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1so4YI_0kWaisDv00

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Three Lowcountry coaching legends on the pitch, need no introduction as their voices, leadership, and success speaks for themselves.

One of the fathers of football, Ed Khouri won over 500 games in a 30 year career leading the Battling Bishops of BE

Bishop England won 14 state titles under Khouri.

One of the best coaches in state history was enshrined recently into the South Carolina Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame.

A fixture on the touch line, touched many lives during his illustrious career and wants to pass on his wisdom to the next generation.

“First commitment, honesty, discipline, and be true to the game. In other words, teach them the game. And number two, be a mentor always be there for them 24/7,” said longtime Bishop England boy’s head coach Ed Khouri.

Someone who’s been there on the girl’s side, Wando’s Shannon Champ got the call from the hall as well.

The warriors are the model program in the state and Shannon has lived up to her name winning eight state championships east of the Cooper.

A dominant force on the girl’s side, Shannon overwhelmed by the accolade.

“Kind of surprised, excited, and a little bit humbled. I’ve been doing this for a while and to get this huge honor it was surprising and exciting for sure,” Wando girl’s head soccer coach Shannon Champ said.

Along with Champ and Khouri, a coach synonymous with soccer in Charleston, former College of Charleston head man Ralph Lundy was honored two weeks ago with a lifetime achievement award by the Walt Chyzowych fund.

Lundy guided the Cougs to five NCAA tournament appearances in a three decade career, winning over three hundred contests

The pioneer at Patriots Point continues to train and teach.

“The greatest memories I have are the teams that worked with me that had the same aspirations and work ethic that I did. And together we came together and did great because they loved it as much as I loved it,” exclaimed legendary CofC men’s coach Ralph Lundy.

The goal for these three greats wasn’t to be awarded.

But the reward of growing the game here in the Lowcountry will last a lifetime.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourislandnews.com

Changing of the guard at Beaufort Academy

Clifford steps down; THA’s Shuford hired as football coach. A Lowcountry coaching legend is stepping down, but he’s sticking around to help the next guy add to his already impressive resume. Mark Clifford, the longtime football coach at Beaufort High School before capping off his career with a...
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CSU releases 2023 football schedule

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern released their football schedule this afternoon for the 2023 season. The first year of the Gabe Giardina era features six home games and a road trip to Clemson in week two. Bucs 2023 schedule: Aug. 31 – North Greenville – 6 p.m.Sept. 9 – at Clemson – TBDSept. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

High Cotton announces new general manager

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hall Management Group has welcomed Alpha Turner as the new General Manager of High Cotton restaurant in Charleston. Turner has spent two decades in the restaurant industry, recently serving as the Assistant General Manager at Halls Chophouse in Greenville. “I am thrilled to take on...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina Aquarium to close Feb. 7 for staff training

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium will be closed to the public on Tuesday of next week while staff undergoes training. Employees will have a comprehensive day of team building, camaraderie, and education on February 7th to ensure staff continues delivering “excellent” hospitality, according to a spokeswoman for the family-friendly attraction. The SC […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Chris Stapleton to perform at Credit One Stadium in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" is making a stop at the Holy City on July 13. The tour dates kick off April 26 26 at El Paso's UTEP Don Haskins Center. They include stops at Syracuse's St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield's Xfinity Center, St. Louis' Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston's Credit One Stadium, Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford's Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (two nights), Toronto's Budweiser Stage and Alpharetta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre among many others.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Guerrilla art spoof says Charleston is gentrifying

An odd new warning sign appeared at Line Street and the crosstown yesterday afternoon — but proceed with caution if you believe it’s real. The sign reads, “Be prepared to stop. Gentrification ahead.”. That may be true for Charleston’s midtown, but the official-looking sign is anything but....
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Hugines celebrate 50 years of marriage

Andrew and Abbiegail(Hamilton) Hugine, formerly of Green Pond, celebrated their “50th Wedding Anniversary” on December 23, 2022 at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Summerville. The celebration was the idea of their children, Andrew Hugine, III and Akilah Hugine Elmore who served as the event planner. The elegant affair co-hosted by Renee Hamilton who served as the flower girl and Eric Frasier who served as the ring bearer in 1972.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in South Carolina

South Carolina has a rich history that’s steeped in both local and imported cultural inheritances which creates its unique identity. As one of the oldest colonized regions in the United States, it also hosted some of the first recorded settlements. Let’s discover the oldest city in South Carolina now.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Scanlonville monument to be unveiled at the Charleston Museum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A monument that was unearthed in the Scanlonville community last year will soon be on display in a downtown Charleston museum. Archaeologists and neighbors worked together to exhume a more than 500-pound survey marker for the historic African American community in Feb. 2022 with the goal of displaying it at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

39 Rue de Jean’s Executive Chef Marcus Shell named South Carolina Chef Ambassador

We are so excited and proud to announce that Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023!. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state’s culinary culture. As well, the chef’s professional creativity and personal style has contributed to an ongoing effort to promote the state’s authentic culinary experiences and encourage the incorporation of buying local into everyday dining.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy