Three Lowcountry coaching legends honored

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Three Lowcountry coaching legends on the pitch, need no introduction as their voices, leadership, and success speaks for themselves.

One of the fathers of football, Ed Khouri won over 500 games in a 30 year career leading the Battling Bishops of BE

Bishop England won 14 state titles under Khouri.

One of the best coaches in state history was enshrined recently into the South Carolina Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame.

A fixture on the touch line, touched many lives during his illustrious career and wants to pass on his wisdom to the next generation.

“First commitment, honesty, discipline, and be true to the game. In other words, teach them the game. And number two, be a mentor always be there for them 24/7,” said longtime Bishop England boy’s head coach Ed Khouri.

Someone who’s been there on the girl’s side, Wando’s Shannon Champ got the call from the hall as well.

The warriors are the model program in the state and Shannon has lived up to her name winning eight state championships east of the Cooper.

A dominant force on the girl’s side, Shannon overwhelmed by the accolade.

“Kind of surprised, excited, and a little bit humbled. I’ve been doing this for a while and to get this huge honor it was surprising and exciting for sure,” Wando girl’s head soccer coach Shannon Champ said.

Along with Champ and Khouri, a coach synonymous with soccer in Charleston, former College of Charleston head man Ralph Lundy was honored two weeks ago with a lifetime achievement award by the Walt Chyzowych fund.

Lundy guided the Cougs to five NCAA tournament appearances in a three decade career, winning over three hundred contests

The pioneer at Patriots Point continues to train and teach.

“The greatest memories I have are the teams that worked with me that had the same aspirations and work ethic that I did. And together we came together and did great because they loved it as much as I loved it,” exclaimed legendary CofC men’s coach Ralph Lundy.

The goal for these three greats wasn’t to be awarded.

But the reward of growing the game here in the Lowcountry will last a lifetime.

