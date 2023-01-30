ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

150-pound dog ‘seemed thankful’ after rescue by Austin firefighters

By Will DuPree
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A large dog’s tumble down an incline this weekend led to a coordinated rescue operation by Austin firefighters.

The Austin Fire Department posted on Twitter that crews strapped a 150-pound Mastiff mix into a sled-like stretcher Sunday evening and used ropes to pull him up a steep hill to safety. The post stated the dog’s name is Mason, and he “fell down an incline near the Colorado River.”

Austin Fire Department celebrates 100th birthday of oldest living retiree

The video shows three firefighters surrounding the dog, as the stretcher is pulled upward. Mason keeps looking at the first responders and even gets some head pats from them just before they reached the top of the incline. A woman is heard in the clip reminding Mason he’s a “good boy” and to “stay right there.”

“He was cooperative and seemed thankful!” the department’s tweet read.

Since the department shared the video of Mason’s rescue, the clip has garnered almost 18,000 views on Twitter.

Comments

Erika Sundlie
4d ago

dogs are not as dumb as people think. they know more about us than we do....what makes anyone think they don't know more about themselves and their surroundings to know what's actually going on, especially if his owner is there. he knew he was safe. Mastiffs are usually super chill dogs anyway.

