KWCH.com
Near normal temps today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but like Thursday morning most wind chills are above zero. Later today underneath a sunny sky, temperatures will top-out in the middle 40s, or near normal for early February. A more significant warm-up will commence...
KWCH.com
Warmer this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way over the next few days with temperatures climbing well above average. It will be a cold start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s for most of the state under a partly cloudy sky. The winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Latest warming trend far from finished
We are now shifting to the other side of the Arctic blast. Temperatures today warming above freezing is a welcomed sight for much of the state. Snow is still on the ground to the northwest which is slowing the warming trend in that part of our viewing area. Wichita Eisenhower...
NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Out of the freezer, warmer temps arrive by the weekend
A mess of wintry weather is tracking to our south this afternoon. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow is impacting portions of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. We are seeing a few light flurries here in the Sunflower State, but skies will clear out by the late afternoon. Temperatures will be in...
agjournalonline.com
Higher snow levels, shifting weather pattern could help spring green-up
The next month might revert back to the warmer drier pattern indicative of La Nina, but it’s probably setting the stage for a stormier spring in the region, according to meteorologist Chip Richmond, who runs the Kansas Mesonet, an automated weather data reporting service.
KAKE TV
Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight
Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
NWS: Unknown balloon seen flying over Northeast Kansas, Northwest Missouri
SABETHA (KSNT) – A unidentified balloon has been reportedly seen flying above areas of Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service and 27 News viewers are reporting sightings of a balloon floating through the sky in Northeast Kansas. The National Weather Service of Kansas City reports via social media that it has received reports from […]
Pillars of light rise from Goodland, other Kansas towns
The bitterly cold temperatures that grabbed ahold of Kansas this weekend created an interesting phenomenon -- pillars of light. But you had to brave the cold to see it.
Drizzle, mild weather about to turn more wintry
Colder air will filter into Ohio tonight, accompanied by drizzle and patchy fog, as readings dip into the low to mid-30s by daybreak. Some light snow will mix with the rain north and west, with the potential for a few slick spots. A ripple in the flow behind a sagging cold front will bring a […]
WTVF
Storm 5 Alert through midday Wednesday(1.31.23)
This Afternoon: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain Returns |High: 38|N 5-10 Tonight: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain |Low: 29| N 5-10 Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, AM Rain/Freezing Rain, PM Shower Chance |High: 40| N 5-10 In Depth:. The second round of rain and winter weather will arrive this afternoon from the southwest; then, it'll spread...
KTLO
Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
Even More Snow in the Extended Oklahoma February Forecast
As most of the state collectively sits around waiting on the ice and sleet to close the state down for a day or two, there's a small sense of worry over what nature has in store for us all. Extremely cold temperatures were predicted and are now here in full...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening
Local 6 is continuing to track a tricky forecast on Monday evening. Multiple precipitation types are expected across the area, and one or two degrees in ground temps & temps aloft could make a big difference in what you see in your town. Travel may become very difficult later tonight...
KWCH.com
Integra Technologies to expand in Wichita
The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking legislators to raise the fine for drivers caught speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time. Rock's Dugout a...
Groundhog Day 2023: Forget Phil. Here’s what real meteorologists say for the rest of winter in the Lehigh Valley.
The groundhog may call for an early spring or six more weeks of winter. But what would either outcome look like in a season where winter never really got going?. Basically, more of the same. Punxsutawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck can say what they will, but real meteorologists who...
KWCH.com
Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man
Limited access, 1-way traffic among challenges with Bel Aire road construction. It’s a project aimed to expand a busy stretch of North Woodlawn from north Wichita into Bel Aire. Wichita pastor working to raise funds for 'Table of Hope' weekly food pantry. Updated: 4 hours ago. The food pantry...
KWCH.com
Kansas 'castle' up for grabs
The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking legislators to raise the fine for drivers caught speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time. Rock's Dugout a...
wichitabyeb.com
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
