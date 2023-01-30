ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Near normal temps today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but like Thursday morning most wind chills are above zero. Later today underneath a sunny sky, temperatures will top-out in the middle 40s, or near normal for early February. A more significant warm-up will commence...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Warmer this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way over the next few days with temperatures climbing well above average. It will be a cold start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s for most of the state under a partly cloudy sky. The winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Latest warming trend far from finished

We are now shifting to the other side of the Arctic blast. Temperatures today warming above freezing is a welcomed sight for much of the state. Snow is still on the ground to the northwest which is slowing the warming trend in that part of our viewing area. Wichita Eisenhower...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KAKE TV

Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight

Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
WICHITA, KS
NBC4 Columbus

Drizzle, mild weather about to turn more wintry

Colder air will filter into Ohio tonight, accompanied by drizzle and patchy fog, as readings dip into the low to mid-30s by daybreak. Some light snow will mix with the rain north and west, with the potential for a few slick spots. A ripple in the flow behind a sagging cold front will bring a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTVF

Storm 5 Alert through midday Wednesday(1.31.23)

This Afternoon: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain Returns |High: 38|N 5-10 Tonight: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain |Low: 29| N 5-10 Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, AM Rain/Freezing Rain, PM Shower Chance |High: 40| N 5-10 In Depth:. The second round of rain and winter weather will arrive this afternoon from the southwest; then, it'll spread...
KTLO

Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
ARKANSAS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening

Local 6 is continuing to track a tricky forecast on Monday evening. Multiple precipitation types are expected across the area, and one or two degrees in ground temps & temps aloft could make a big difference in what you see in your town. Travel may become very difficult later tonight...
KENTUCKY STATE
KWCH.com

Integra Technologies to expand in Wichita

The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking legislators to raise the fine for drivers caught speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time. Rock's Dugout a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man

Limited access, 1-way traffic among challenges with Bel Aire road construction. It’s a project aimed to expand a busy stretch of North Woodlawn from north Wichita into Bel Aire. Wichita pastor working to raise funds for 'Table of Hope' weekly food pantry. Updated: 4 hours ago. The food pantry...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas 'castle' up for grabs

KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend

If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
HUTCHINSON, KS

