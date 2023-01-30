City of Glens Falls’ Fire and Ice event postponed

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Glens Falls has decided to postpone the Fire & Ice event that was set to begin on Friday. Organizers expressed concerns over the warmer winter temperatures and the thickness of the ice on Crandall Pond.

Despite colder temperatures on the radar this week, organizers worry that the ice thickness may still not be safe and will continue to monitor conditions and set sights on beginning Fire & Ice on February 10.

