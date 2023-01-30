Bryan Station High School track coach speaks out following abrupt firing of staff

The Bryan Station High School track coach responded Monday to the firing of both she and the other track coaches at the school saying her priority now is to “give my students an excellent education in the classroom.”

All of the track and field coaches at Lexington’s Bryan Station High School, including two-time state championship-winning head coach Kathy Dodsworth, were relieved of their duties last week without explanation to players and families.

“Although I am unable to comment on exactly what has happened, I do want to let you know that over the last 17 years, the student athletes that I coach and the coaches who work tirelessly for the Bryan Station Track and Field program each and every day to help develop these athletes, have always been my priority,” Dodsworth told the Herald-Leader in a statement Monday.

“Making sure that each student athlete is given every opportunity to be successful in a safe space where they can thrive both on and off the field and track has always and will always continue to be what drives me as a teacher and a coach,” she continued.

“Right now, I am focused on continuing to give my students an excellent education in the classroom here at Bryan Station High School while continuing to direct my Bryan Station High and Middle school Archery team athletes and coaches for the remainder of their seasons,” Dodsworth said.

In the statement, Dodsworth said the Bryan Station administration is taking the track and field program “in a different direction” and hoped stakeholders would continue to be advocates for student athletes across sports programs.

Other coaches who were relieved of their duties but were also district employees, like Dodsworth, kept their district jobs, Dodsworth and district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall confirmed.

A change. org petition from athletes on the team to the “Bryan Station Athletic Department & FCPS Athletics” asked that the coaches be reinstated or the reasons for dismissal be released.

“The termination of Coach Dodsworth and her staff; ... is unethical and unlawful at best,” the petition said. “The players and students have had no information regarding the termination of the best track coaching staff this school has had in years. “

“These coaches are amazing at their jobs and we as a team are not okay with them being terminated, especially with no context,” the petition said.