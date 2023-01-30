ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates

DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line

GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Alabama hospitals lose millions of dollars due to pandemic

Over the past three years, Alabama hospitals have been in danger financially as a report from the Alabama Hospital Association shows they lost $1.5 billion. Dr. Don Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association is blaming the covid-19 pandemic for its downfall. He said since 2019 the revenue increases have not matched the expense increase — 2022’s was 2.6 billion dollars more than 2019’s.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

It’s Unclaimed Property Day! Find out if you have unclaimed money, benefits

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Have you ever found money in your pocket that you forgot about? Well, that feeling is what Unclaimed Property Day is all about. February 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Nearly 33 million people in the United States, one in every seven, have what is known as “unclaimed property,” i.e. financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy