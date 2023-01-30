Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Domestic violence victim living in fear over early release law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With hundreds of inmates due to be released early from Alabama prisons, some crime victims say they weren’t given any notice, and now they’re frightened for their lives. WKRG News 5 spoke exclusively with a woman who says she is concerned that her...
Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
Bills to end two Confederate holidays pre-filed for Alabama’s upcoming legislative session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A set of bills pre-filed for the Alabama Legislature’s upcoming session would end two holidays honoring Confederate leaders and add holidays for Juneteenth and Election Day. The four bills were all pre-filed by Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa), a former chair of the Alabama Democratic...
Terror suspect charged for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas found incompetent
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar energy facility was found not competent to stand trial, a Las Vegas judge decided. Mohammed Mesmarian, 34, faces terror-related charges for allegedly ramming a car through a fence at the facility...
Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
Alabama hospitals lose millions of dollars due to pandemic
Over the past three years, Alabama hospitals have been in danger financially as a report from the Alabama Hospital Association shows they lost $1.5 billion. Dr. Don Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association is blaming the covid-19 pandemic for its downfall. He said since 2019 the revenue increases have not matched the expense increase — 2022’s was 2.6 billion dollars more than 2019’s.
It’s Unclaimed Property Day! Find out if you have unclaimed money, benefits
ALABAMA (WHNT) — Have you ever found money in your pocket that you forgot about? Well, that feeling is what Unclaimed Property Day is all about. February 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Nearly 33 million people in the United States, one in every seven, have what is known as “unclaimed property,” i.e. financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years.
