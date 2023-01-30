ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 14

Steve
3d ago

God I hope they find this sickening person and make them pay for what they did. On another note I’m happy to hear that he is doing better.

Reply
4
cyndy loguercio
3d ago

was this in a high traffic area? how sad that this happened but even more sad that it went on for days! that speaks loudly to the folks in the neighborhood!

Reply
3
Fredia Parag-Fulton
3d ago

Awww 🥰❤️💙🙏 such a sweet 🐶 little face. this breaks my heart 💔😥 HUG'S & KISS'S 🤗😘❤️ to trooper. Get well ❤️‍🩹 soon sweetie 😘❤️💙🙏

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DogTime

Florida Dog Cemented to Ground Rescued, Recovering at Shelter

A Florida dog was recently rescued from a Boca Raton sidewalk where he had been cemented to the ground in an act of unimaginable animal cruelty. Florida Dog Cemented to Ground Tri-County Animal Rescue shared the horrifying story on its Facebook page on Jan. 23. The 10-year-old Pekingese mix, now known as Trooper, was “completely […] The post Florida Dog Cemented to Ground Rescued, Recovering at Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Associated Press

Missing Florida Lyft driver's car found with slaying suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver was found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida, authorities said Friday. Lyft driver Gary Levin hasn’t been heard from since Monday, when his family says he picked up a customer in Delray Beach, Florida. His red 2022 Kia Stinger was spotted in Miami that day, and then in a rural area north of Lake Okeechobee and later in north Florida, officials said. The vehicle was seen Thursday evening in North Carolina after the U.S. Marshal’s regional task force asked authorities to be on the lookout. Matthew Flores was arrested following a police chase through three counties, Rutherford County, North Carolina Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg told The Associated Press. Ellenburg said North Carolina state troopers used stop sticks to halt the vehicle in Ellenboro. The sheriff said Flores fled briefly on foot before he was apprehended and taken to a hospital for an evaluation. He was later booked into the county jail, and the vehicle was taken to a secure location, the sheriff said.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How’s that new ‘diverging diamond’ on Glades Road in Boca? We give it a try

Something seemed wrong: Traffic going the opposite way was on my right. Shouldn’t it be on the left? Was I in England? No, I was in the correct lane, experiencing the new Glades Road over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton minutes after it opened on Monday. As you make your way over the interstate, the lanes flow to the left, then back to the right. As I headed east, traffic going west waited ...
BOCA RATON, FL
People

People

394K+
Followers
67K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy