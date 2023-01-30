Read full article on original website
Steve
3d ago
God I hope they find this sickening person and make them pay for what they did. On another note I’m happy to hear that he is doing better.
Reply
4
cyndy loguercio
3d ago
was this in a high traffic area? how sad that this happened but even more sad that it went on for days! that speaks loudly to the folks in the neighborhood!
Reply
3
Fredia Parag-Fulton
3d ago
Awww 🥰❤️💙🙏 such a sweet 🐶 little face. this breaks my heart 💔😥 HUG'S & KISS'S 🤗😘❤️ to trooper. Get well ❤️🩹 soon sweetie 😘❤️💙🙏
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Daily South
Florida Cat Surrendered For Being “Too Affectionate” Finds Forever Home
We’ve heard of pets being surrendered for being “too big and too strong,” but “too affectionate” is a new one. “Too affectionate” is what Jerry’s owner told the Humane Society of Broward County when she abandoned him at the shelter just before Christmas.
Florida Dog Cemented to Ground Rescued, Recovering at Shelter
A Florida dog was recently rescued from a Boca Raton sidewalk where he had been cemented to the ground in an act of unimaginable animal cruelty. Florida Dog Cemented to Ground Tri-County Animal Rescue shared the horrifying story on its Facebook page on Jan. 23. The 10-year-old Pekingese mix, now known as Trooper, was “completely […] The post Florida Dog Cemented to Ground Rescued, Recovering at Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
margatetalk.com
Adorable Harlow and Rosie in Search of Loving Homes at the Humane Society of Broward County
The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Beautiful Harlow (ID 663650) is a fun-loving, 68-pound gal who is sweet, playful, and loves to play with her friend Haywood who looks identical to her. While they don’t have to...
Florida dog found cemented to sidewalk, diagnosed with more than 20 medical conditions: 'He was left to die'
A dog is recovering after being found cemented to a sidewalk in Florida with 22 medical conditions. The shelter that found him believes he was there for days.
Missing Florida Lyft driver's car found with slaying suspect
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver was found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida, authorities said Friday. Lyft driver Gary Levin hasn’t been heard from since Monday, when his family says he picked up a customer in Delray Beach, Florida. His red 2022 Kia Stinger was spotted in Miami that day, and then in a rural area north of Lake Okeechobee and later in north Florida, officials said. The vehicle was seen Thursday evening in North Carolina after the U.S. Marshal’s regional task force asked authorities to be on the lookout. Matthew Flores was arrested following a police chase through three counties, Rutherford County, North Carolina Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg told The Associated Press. Ellenburg said North Carolina state troopers used stop sticks to halt the vehicle in Ellenboro. The sheriff said Flores fled briefly on foot before he was apprehended and taken to a hospital for an evaluation. He was later booked into the county jail, and the vehicle was taken to a secure location, the sheriff said.
Mother charged in malnutrition death of 1-month-old baby in Boca Raton
A 23-year-old woman is behind bars for the death of her newborn baby, deputies said. The medical examiner ruled the girl's death as a homicide, and malnutrition as the cause of death.
WYFF4.com
Missing Florida Lyft driver's car found in North Carolina, officials say
N.C. — A Florida Lyft driver's car was found in North Carolina, according to officials. Officials say that Gary Levin, 74, of Palm Beach Garden was last seen on Monday after picking up rides in his Red 2022 Kia Stinger. The family says that they were told the...
WSVN-TV
Dog found glued to sidewalk in Boca Raton recovering at Humane Society
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sweet pooch is on road to recovery after he was found glued to the ground, and doctors said he is a true trooper. Trooper is the new favorite at Tri-County Humane Society in Boca Raton, where he’s been recovering for a week. Dr....
Disabled, blind Stuart woman faces eviction due to high rent
A disabled, blind woman called Contact 5 after dealing with a rent increase and a death in the family that is now leading to a possible eviction.
Ferrari falls down elevator shaft at West Palm Beach dealership
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.– A Ferrari hung in an elevator shaft after a car elevator malfunctioned in Palm Beach County. According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, this happened at a high-end car dealership. Crews had to fix a fuel leak before they were able to remove the...
2 dead, 1 hurt in crash near Boca Raton
Two elderly New York residents died and a woman was critically injured when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light near Boca Raton on Wednesday morning.
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close four Palm Beach County stores as company faces bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close four more stores in Palm Beach County and a Harmon's store, which is the company's beauty store brand. The closures will be among 87 nationwide as the embattled home goods chain teeters on the brink of bankruptcy. In addition, the company said...
Best waterfront restaurants in southern Palm Beach County for dining and drinking
Yes, everything really does taste better by the water and if you live in Florida you'll want to know where to find the best waterfront restaurants. We have a lot of waterfront in Palm Beach County, so we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. If you live in southern...
How’s that new ‘diverging diamond’ on Glades Road in Boca? We give it a try
Something seemed wrong: Traffic going the opposite way was on my right. Shouldn’t it be on the left? Was I in England? No, I was in the correct lane, experiencing the new Glades Road over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton minutes after it opened on Monday. As you make your way over the interstate, the lanes flow to the left, then back to the right. As I headed east, traffic going west waited ...
Jupiter's most famous waterfront bar turns 20 in 2023. Here are 5 things to know about it
JUPITER — Before Alan Jackson’s boss drove him insane and to The Square Grouper to film his “Five O’Clock Somewhere” music video back in 2003, the local favorite was nothing but a beer shack on a slab of dirt next to the Jupiter Inlet and a mobile-home park. This year, the bar celebrated...
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
People
394K+
Followers
67K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 14