A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Starbucks misses sales, revenue estimates as China falters
Starbucks reported lower-than-expected sales in its fiscal first quarter, with COVID store shutdowns in China overshadowing stronger results elsewhere. Global same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — were up 5% in the October-December period, but that was partly due to higher prices. Store transactions were down 2%. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast a 6.7% increase in same-store sales.
Meta posts lower Q4 profit, announces huge stock buyback
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok. But the company’s stock soared in extended trading, as its revenue beat Wall Street’s muted expectations and...
