Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Doddridge QB Huffman signs with Glenville State football
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Trenton Huffman’s time in Doddridge County was brief, but it helped put him in position to become a college football quarterback. On Thursday, Huffman made his future plans official, signing his letter of intent to play for Glenville State University in the fall. He was joined by coaches, family and teammates for a ceremony overlooking the stadium where he played his final year of high school football.
WVNews
Jeffery Frantz
GRANTSVILLE — Jeffery L. Frantz, 63, of Grantsville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland, after a short but courageous bout with cancer. In the last act on earth, surrounded by his mother and sister, Kim, Jeff smiled as he entered the loving embrace of his heavenly father.
WVNews
Bittinger News
A blood drive will be held at the Grantsville Fire Hall from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 6. The fire hall is located at 178 Springs Road, Grantsville. Another blood drive will be held at the Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14.
Comments / 0