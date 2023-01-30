Read full article on original website
Do You Have A Warrant In Longview, Texas? Seek Out The Amnesty Program
You go through life with hopes of never being wrapped up in anything dealing with law enforcement or the court system. You abide by the laws, you're not out committing crimes and generally being an honest citizen. There are times though when you might be in a hurry while you're driving and end up speeding. Your speeding may be caught on the radar by a patrol officer in Lonview, Texas. As a result of your traffic infraction, you're issued a citation for speeding and possibly a seatbelt violation. With that ticket, you're given instructions on how to handle the fine along with a phone number and date to appear in court.
Man wanted by Smith County officials for alleged involvement in ‘criminal enterprise ring’
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is wanted by Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, is one of several suspects involved in a “large multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring,” Smith County officials said. Williams resides in Precinct 4 of Smith County off of County Road 31 E. in Tyler and […]
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. Because of it, they say their father and husband, Carl Reynolds, now sits in the Smith County Jail. But Greenwood police say they have their man. “I’m feeling like they got the...
Titus County Jail Bookings
Michael Eudy was arrested in Titus County on two counts of Debit or Credit Card Abuse. HE was also charged with three misdemeanors and remains in jail. Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Traemon White was arrested in Titus County for Assault on a Family or Household member with prior convictions, Credit or Debit Card Abuse and a Franklin Count warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Terroristic Threat. Bond was set at $52,500 but not set on the Franklin County charge. He remains in the Titus County jail.
Man accused of breaking into storage units wanted by Sulphur Springs police
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs officials are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who broke into two storage units. On Jan. 30, at approximately 1:05 a.m., the man forced entry into two storage unit buildings at 750 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs, according to Sulphur Springs officials. The man allegedly removed […]
Morris County Jail Log, Jan. 15-21
• Salvador Asuncion Nava, of Daingerfield, was arrested by Texas DPS officers for driving while intoxicated with an open container ...
Constables Arrest Suspect for Forgery Involving Prescriptions
January 31, 2023 - Constable Josh Tipton reports the arrest of Jamon M. Lee, 40, of Houston for forgery, felony 3, following his arrest after allegedly presenting false prescriptions at Bussey Drug in Timpson. According to Constable Tipton, individuals from Houston called in prescriptions from a doctor’s office in Nacogdoches...
1 in custody after Henderson ISD goes into 'full lockdown' following threat
HENDERSON, Texas — One person is in custody after Henderson ISD went into full lockdown due to a threat. According to Henderson ISD, the district was notified by state and federal law enforcement of a threat made toward an unnamed school, possibly in East Texas. "Out of an abundance...
Henderson ISD off lockdown; suspect in custody
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson ISD has pulled all campuses off lockdown after learning of a threat against an unnamed school. The district says it was notified by federal and local authorities of the threat against a school that could possibly be in the East Texas area. That lockdown was...
Shreveport Plumbing Employee Arrested For Stealing From Company
The office of Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator has announced the arrest of a local man due to financial crimes against his employer. The alleged scheme involved a company debit card, cash-back transactions, and at least 75 transactions at local hardware stores. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Brad...
Rusk County schools lift lockdown, man in custody
UPDATE: Rusk County schools were placed on lockdown, but this was later lifted Tuesday afternoon. A man was arrested after making a threat to a school, but wasn’t specific about the location, said Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. Authorities said the sheriff’s office detained the man outside of his job in Rusk County. The sheriff’s […]
1 taken to hospital after Longview shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Longview on Tuesday, the Longview Police Department said. Authorities arrived at the scene around 5:25 p.m. at the Maverick on Eastman Apartments at 1519 Eastman Road after they received reports of gunshots in the area. Police found a person inside […]
Longview police investigating shooting that left 1 injured
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the Maverick on Eastman apartment complex, located at 1519 N. Eastman Rd., on reports of a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they found...
Trial kicks off for Tyler man accused in fatal driving death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A jury trial has begun for a Tyler man who is accused of leaving a man to die after the defendant crashed through a fence in January 2021. Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, is charged with accident involving death. He was the driver in a wreck near the intersection of West Queen Street and North Tenneha Avenue on Jan. 23, 2021. Juarez was heading south on Tenneha Avenue when he crashed through a fence and into the backyard of a home. Marco Antonio Lopez Penado was found dead in the back seat. Two people were seen running away from the scene. Police later found Juarez at his home after they looked up the address on his vehicle.
Couple's camper smashed in half by falling tree
The suspect fled the scene; if you have any information about the shooting, call Longview police or Gregg County CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum takes a look at two closed roads at opposite ends of Harrison County as culverts were washed out by recent rain. Trial kicks...
Missing elderly man from Cherokee County found
UPDATE: Pablo Martinez has been found, according to DPS. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any information on a missing elderly man. Pablo Torres Martinez, 77, is a Hispanic man with black eyes, gray hair, a full silver beard, weighs approximately 173 pounds and stands […]
Smith County sheriff says child not inside residence during officer-involved fatal shooting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a child was present on the property when deputies shot and killed a man at a residence Saturday evening. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the child was on the property but not inside the residence. The...
Police in Kilgore, TX are Searching for These Burglary Suspects [VIDEO]
Right now, police officers in Kilgore, Texas are seeking the public's assistance regarding an alleged burglary that took place on January 24 at a local convenience store in the area. Do you recognize them?. It was around 3:45 a.m. when the three people you'll see moving about in the video...
Authorities: Domestic assault call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Smith County
UPDATE: This story has been edited to correctly reflect the age of Duvall’s daughter. SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Smith County on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Brandon Duvall was shot by deputies around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday in northwestern […]
No injuries after truck semi-trailer knocks train off tracks at Old Kilgore Highway in Gregg County crossing
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A truck semi-trailer caused a train to stop in its tracks in Gregg County Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The railroad tracks will be closed at Farm-to-Market 2087 (Old Kilgore Highway) until further notice due to a train accident, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office said.
