fox26houston.com
3 charged after Houston officer-involved shooting leads to arrest at Wisdom High School
HOUSTON - Houston police have identified the three suspects who were arrested following an officer-involved shooting that prompted a lockdown at Wisdom High School less than a mile away on Thursday. No one at the school was injured, but police say one of the suspects – a student – was...
Surveillance photos released of suspects after man killed at Houston Gardens-area gas station
Authorities need your help looking for these two suspects accused of killing and robbing a man at a Houston Gardens-area gas station last month.
Click2Houston.com
Man who led officers on chase, killed 2 women after crashing into Uber in 2020 found guilty of murder, Crime Stoppers say
HOUSTON – A man accused of crashing into an Uber vehicle and killing two women while leading police on a chase in northeast Houston in 2020 was found guilty of murder, Crime Stoppers announced. Brian Okeith Tatum, 47, was found guilty in the murders of Priscilla DeLeon and Diana...
18-year-old suspect shot by police, 17-year-old in custody after running into Wisdom HS, HPD says
The two suspects, who are 17 and 18 years old, are in custody after a confrontation with an officer who shot one of them. It turns out that a tense chain of events followed.
Click2Houston.com
TikTok creator arrested after waving stolen gun in grocery store, authorities say
HOUSTON – A 19-year-old making TikTok videos was arrested Thursday after waving a stolen gun inside a grocery store in north Harris County, authorities said. Deputies called to the 22700 block of Banquo Drive on Thursday found a man identified as Sir Charles Banks, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said in a news release Friday.
Houston police search for 3 men armed with pistols in east Houston cellphone store robbery
Surveillance video released by police shows the three men threaten the customers and employees with guns and force them into a back room.
Jogger falls into Buffalo Bayou while trying to get help following alleged robbery, deputies say
The woman told officials she ran down the steps near the bayou to get help after being robbed, and that's when she accidentally fell into the water.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted for 4 aggravated robberies arrested after leading deputies on chase, breaking into 2 homes, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man who was wanted for four aggravated robberies has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase and breaking into two homes, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said around 8 a.m. they attempted to serve a warrant to the man...
cw39.com
DA: Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for Alief robbery and murder
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to murder for robbing and shooting a man in Alief in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Elie Ngouelet, 23, of Houston, agreed to plead guilty to murder after a...
Click2Houston.com
23-year-old sentenced to 45 years in prison for robbing, shooting man to death in Alief in 2018, Harris County DA’s Office says
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder for robbing and shooting a man in Alief in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. “The victim in this case was totally innocent of any wrongdoing; in fact,...
fox26houston.com
La Marque murder: Arrest made after woman was found dead in house under construction
LA MARQUE, Texas - An arrest has been made in connection to the death of woman found dead at a house under construction in La Marque. Authorities tell FOX 26, Carlos Lara-Balcazar has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, which is a felony. Officials said he is considered a...
HPD looking for 4 suspects after 18-year-old worker shot in N. Houston Family Dollar
The 18-year-old was shot in the chin during the Jan. 16 robbery, reportedly by one of four suspects whom the police said they are now searching for.
Bond set at more than $1M for teen accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in trunk of car
HOUSTON — On Thursday, a judge set bond at more than $1 million for an Humble teen accused of killing his mom and putting her body in the trunk of a car. Tyler Roenz was arrested in Nebraska back in October after a chase and crash. He was then extradited back to Harris County in the strangulation and beating death of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, his mother. Her body was found in the trunk of the car he was driving when he wrecked.
Suspect wanted in 4 robberies commits more crimes before being arrested in NW Harris Co.: Deputies
Authorities say they were serving a warrant to the suspect who slipped away, then crashed and committed two home invasions in northwest Harris County, deputies said.
cw39.com
HPD: 3 in custody after officer involved shooting and school lockdown in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three are in custody after an officer involved shooting and school lockdown Thursday afternoon. Surveillance of what happened was also captured on video. Houston police said that around 1:45 pm Thursday afternoon, police were conducting surveillance in the 6400 block of Westheimer near Briargrove when a chase ensued. One suspect was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. A third suspect was also apprehended.
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man dies following crash on Eastex Freeway and Beltway 8, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man died following a crash on the Eastex Freeway eastbound and Beltway 8, officers with the Houston Police Department said. The crash reportedly happened around 2:49 a.m. According to HPD, a man in his 40s was traveling on 59 to the...
Man accused of threatening family runs away after being handcuffed in N. Harris Co., deputies say
After he was handcuffed, the man got away from deputies while being walked down a staircase, officials said. A K-9 unit and a drone were unable to find him after he ran into a wooded area.
KSAT 12
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while taking his dogs for a walk, Houston police say
HOUSTON – A man who was walking his dogs in a neighborhood was attacked and killed by his neighbor’s dogs, according to police. The incident happened at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday in northwest Houston. Police said a neighbor’s dogs somehow got through the fence and started to...
Discarded evidence in dumpster links man to death of La Marque house cleaner, police say
Police were able to make an arrest a couple of days after a woman was killed inside the home she was hired to clean.
HPD: Suspect asks random driver for ride to Wisdom HS after police shooting
HOUSTON — Three suspects, at least two of them teenagers, were arrested Thursday after a police shooting and school lockdown in west Houston. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said this chain of events unfolded shortly before noon after a team of officers was watching a "very violent crew of individuals" on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Avenue.
