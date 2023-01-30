ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond set at more than $1M for teen accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in trunk of car

HOUSTON — On Thursday, a judge set bond at more than $1 million for an Humble teen accused of killing his mom and putting her body in the trunk of a car. Tyler Roenz was arrested in Nebraska back in October after a chase and crash. He was then extradited back to Harris County in the strangulation and beating death of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, his mother. Her body was found in the trunk of the car he was driving when he wrecked.
HPD: 3 in custody after officer involved shooting and school lockdown in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three are in custody after an officer involved shooting and school lockdown Thursday afternoon. Surveillance of what happened was also captured on video. Houston police said that around 1:45 pm Thursday afternoon, police were conducting surveillance in the 6400 block of Westheimer near Briargrove when a chase ensued. One suspect was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. A third suspect was also apprehended.
HPD: Suspect asks random driver for ride to Wisdom HS after police shooting

HOUSTON — Three suspects, at least two of them teenagers, were arrested Thursday after a police shooting and school lockdown in west Houston. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said this chain of events unfolded shortly before noon after a team of officers was watching a "very violent crew of individuals" on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Avenue.
