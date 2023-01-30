ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

East Jackson boys hold off Grass Lake

EAST JACKSON – East Jackson boys basketball coach Paul Marandet feels Amarr Hunter is the best-kept secret in Jackson County. The Trojans junior might not be a secret for long. Days after putting up 27 points in a win over Springport, he scored 16 and dished out five assists, all on 3-pointers, as East Jackson beat Grass Lake 59-56.
Food For Thought – 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants

This is a reupload of a post originally shared here on February 23, 2022. You don't have to enjoy history to enjoy these Michigan restaurants, but if you do love both food and history - you are in for a real treat. To be honest, I was never a person who loved history lessons, but I do love nostalgia and these pure Michigan legendary restaurants certainly have that.
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
Return of the Nerd

Rick Snyder is still one tough nerd, a tagline he rode to the Michigan Capitol as the state’s 48th governor in 2011, where he served for two terms. But today, […] The post Return of the Nerd appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
The 8 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Michigan

Michigan experiences some very cold temperatures, but anglers don’t have to wait for spring or summer to fish. They can choose one of the 11,000 lakes and ponds in Michigan to ice fish. However, it’s important to stay safe while ice fishing and wear the appropriate clothes. Keep reading to learn about the best lakes for ice fishing in Michigan!
