King Of Prussia, PA

Mercury

North Wales man admits to having a ghost gun, awaits sentencing

NORRISTOWN — A North Wales man is in jail awaiting his fate from a judge after he admitted to illegally possessing a ghost gun during a traffic stop in Montgomery Township. Christopher Martin Gring, 39, of the 200 block of Elm Avenue, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a misdemeanor charge of possession of a prohibited weapon in connection with a July 2022 incident.
NORTH WALES, PA
Mercury

Pottstown man sent to jail for burglary, stalking incidents

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man was sent to jail after he admitted to stalking and burglary-related charges in connection with domestic incidents during which he targeted his ex-girlfriend. Shaheed Ellington, 38, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Mercury

Philly man admits midtrial to role in illegal gun sale in Norristown

NORRISTOWN — Midway through his trial in Montgomery County Court, a Philadelphia man who also listed addresses in Norristown decided to plead guilty to charges he participated in an illegal gun transfer in the borough, accepting a plea deal that will send him to prison for at least four years.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Mercury

Suspect in multicounty drug ring captured in Reading

Authorities have taken into custody one of the five suspects who remained at large following the dismantling in early December of what authorities said was a multimillion-dollar Reading-based drug ring that operated in the region. Responding to an anonymous tip fielded by Crime Alert Berks County, members of the Berks...
READING, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Man stabbed to death in Wilmington

A 59-year-old man is dead after being stabbed. Police said the incident happened Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2,200-block of North Pine Street. The stab victim was located and transported to the hospital where he later died. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to...
WILMINGTON, DE

