Mercury
Truck driver pleads not guilty to homicide charges in crash that killed pregnant Lansdale woman
NORRISTOWN — The driver of a dump truck involved in a two-vehicle crash in Lower Providence that killed a pregnant Lansdale woman entered not guilty pleas to homicide-related charges and is now awaiting his trial date. Everett James Clayton, 56, of Charleston, W. Va., showed no emotion on Friday...
Mercury
Glenolden man admits to attempted unlawful contact with a minor in Gilbertsville
NORRISTOWN — A Delaware County man has admitted that he used a social media app to contact who he believed was an underage girl, but in reality was an undercover law enforcement officer, for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity at a location in Gilbertsville, Montgomery County. Christopher...
Mercury
North Wales man admits to having a ghost gun, awaits sentencing
NORRISTOWN — A North Wales man is in jail awaiting his fate from a judge after he admitted to illegally possessing a ghost gun during a traffic stop in Montgomery Township. Christopher Martin Gring, 39, of the 200 block of Elm Avenue, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a misdemeanor charge of possession of a prohibited weapon in connection with a July 2022 incident.
Suspect breaks into home, shoots 18-year-old multiple times: Police
Investigators say a man came in through the back door and then shot an 18-year-old in a bedroom.
Mercury
Pottstown man sent to jail for burglary, stalking incidents
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man was sent to jail after he admitted to stalking and burglary-related charges in connection with domestic incidents during which he targeted his ex-girlfriend. Shaheed Ellington, 38, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months...
Mercury
Philly man admits midtrial to role in illegal gun sale in Norristown
NORRISTOWN — Midway through his trial in Montgomery County Court, a Philadelphia man who also listed addresses in Norristown decided to plead guilty to charges he participated in an illegal gun transfer in the borough, accepting a plea deal that will send him to prison for at least four years.
Mercury
Philly man who was charged as getaway driver in tri-county robbery spree headed to prison
NORRISTOWN — Prison is the next stop for a Philadelphia man who was the getaway driver during a string of gunpoint robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Montgomery and Delaware counties and Philadelphia. Alim Charles Swinton III, 44, of the 200 block of East Walnut Park Drive, was sentenced in...
fox29.com
14-year-old arrested for attempted carjacking in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police in Wilmington say a teenager has been arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking. According to officials, the incident occurred on January 26 around 3:22 a.m. Police say officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West 38th Street, where they found a victim of an...
Mercury
Victims Advocacy Awards announced by Crime Victims Center of Chester County
WEST CHESTER —T he Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County Inc. has announced the winners of the 2022 Peggy Gusz Victim Advocacy Award and the 2022 John J. Crane Child Victim Advocacy Award, two local allied professionals who have shown true dedication to victims in Chester County. The...
Mercury
Suspect in multicounty drug ring captured in Reading
Authorities have taken into custody one of the five suspects who remained at large following the dismantling in early December of what authorities said was a multimillion-dollar Reading-based drug ring that operated in the region. Responding to an anonymous tip fielded by Crime Alert Berks County, members of the Berks...
1 teen dead, 15-year-old injured in separate Philadelphia shootings
"The fact that this victim was shot multiple times by gunfire, it appears that the 17-year-old was the intended target," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The teen was shot and killed near his Point Breeze home.
14-year-old with loaded firearm in Lehigh Valley high school is charged, police say
An Allentown teenager faces charges after he was found in possession of a loaded firearm Wednesday afternoon at Dieruff High School, city police report. Allentown School District administrators received information about 1:15 p.m. that a student inside the high school was in possession of a firearm, police Capt. Christopher Diehl said in a news release.
Main Line Media News
Two accused in Pottstown fatal shooting make first appearances in county court
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia teenager entered not guilty pleas to homicide-related charges in connection with the alleged gunshot slaying of a man during what prosecutors alleged was a botched robbery attempt of another male in Pottstown. Jahme Barnes, 17, of the 1000 block of West Cambria Street, making her...
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz carjacked outside Northeast Philadelphia home
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz has become one of Philadelphia’s latest carjacking victims. He said a man in a mask pointed a gun at him as he pulled up to his home.
fox29.com
Man tied up, shot inside his home by 3 suspects in West Philadelphia robbery, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man's home became the scene of a crime after police say he was robbed and shot by three suspects now sought for the shooting. Police say a 36-year-old man was bound to a chair with a belt and duct tape inside his home on the 400 block of 60th Street on January 26.
Police believe shooter fired at close range in North Philly homicide
Police tell Action News they believe the gunman opened fire at close range.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Believe They Know Identity of Attacker in Deadly SEPTA Station Stabbing
A man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station during the Wednesday evening rush. The Philadelphia Police said they may already be "familiar" with the man wanted for the deadly stabbing that occurred at 5:47 p.m., Wednesday at the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line station at 8th and Market streets.
WDEL 1150AM
Man stabbed to death in Wilmington
A 59-year-old man is dead after being stabbed. Police said the incident happened Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2,200-block of North Pine Street. The stab victim was located and transported to the hospital where he later died. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to...
Main Line Media News
Philadelphia man sent to prison for role in gun trafficking network
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for at least a dozen years for his involvement in a gun trafficking organization that used straw purchase schemes to purchase and resell more than three dozen firearms to others in a three-county area. Tyrone V. Gresham, 26, of the...
Hit-and-run crash leaves man dead in Tioga-Nicetown; suspect surrenders
Philadelphia police have charged a driver following a fatal hit-and-run crash on Tuesday night.
