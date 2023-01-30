ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota AG asks Sanford, Fairview to delay merger amid growing concerns

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 4 days ago

Minnesota's attorney general has recommended Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services delay their merger last week during a community meeting.

This comes two months after the healthcare systems announced its intent to merge in November. Almost immediately after, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison launched an internal investigation into the proposed merger to determine its potential impact.

Officials with Sanford and Fairview recently set a target date of March 31 to close the deal, despite growing concerns from the public, including healthcare workers and officials at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Officials with the university, which has healthcare facilities under the M Health Fairview System, expressed apprehension of the merger, saying the university’s interests have not been adequately considered, according to the attorney general’s office.

The university even began considering purchasing back its campus health care facilities from Fairview in the recent weeks since the attorney general started hosting public listening sessions across the state to gather direct feedback on the matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQrI1_0kWacmO300

Public hearings on Sanford, Fairview merger continue

The latest session was Jan. 25 in Worthington, Minnesota, where Ellison asked the health systems to slow their timeline.

“The public hearings we have conducted thus far are providing helpful information, and the investigation extends far beyond them,” Ellison said in an email to the Argus Leader. “It’s more important to do this right than to do it fast, which is why the parties’ existing timeline concerns us.”

He said the goal is to consider what is in the Minnesotans’ best interest.

The Minnesota legislature also began hearing testimony and considering the issue Monday, ahead of the fourth and final community meeting.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. It will also be livestreamed on the attorney general’s Facebook page .

“We are working closely with the Attorney General’s office to ensure they have the information needed to evaluate this merger," Sanford and Fairview Health Services said in a joint statement to the Argus Leader. "This merger is about doing more for those we serve, and every day we delay merging Sanford and Fairview is a missed opportunity to realize the significant benefits for our patients, our people and the communities we serve."

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Minnesota AG asks Sanford, Fairview to delay merger amid growing concerns

Argus Leader

