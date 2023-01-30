Greenwich Looking to Reconfigure GPD School Patrols for FY24. Due to budgetary concerns, the Town of Greenwich is looking to reconfigure the operations of the GPD school patrols. The current situation of having five officers each covering five schools on any given school day is costing the town just under $700k annually. First Selectman Fred Camillo has proposed the dedication of three officers each covering five schools which would cost just under $420k annually.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO