Greenwich, CT

News Briefs: February 3

Greenwich Looking to Reconfigure GPD School Patrols for FY24. Due to budgetary concerns, the Town of Greenwich is looking to reconfigure the operations of the GPD school patrols. The current situation of having five officers each covering five schools on any given school day is costing the town just under $700k annually. First Selectman Fred Camillo has proposed the dedication of three officers each covering five schools which would cost just under $420k annually.
GREENWICH, CT
Kevin McFadden named as Greenwich St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshal

Kevin McFadden, will be installed as the Grand Marshal of the 47th annual Greenwich St. Patrick’s Parade by the Greenwich Hibernian Association on Saturday evening, March 4, at the organization’s annual St. Patrick’s dinner dance. The Parade will be held on Sunday March 19 at 2 p.m.
GREENWICH, CT
Finance duo receive coveted Marian Nowak Award

Greenwich Hospital finance duo – Gene Colucci, chief financial officer, and Diane Saul, finance director – were named employees of the year for 2022 and 2021 respectively for combining compassion, humor and expertise to keep the organization financially healthy. The pair received the Marian Nowak Award, presented each...
GREENWICH, CT
Fareed Zakaria is the latest guest for Greenwich Library’s Signature Series

Greenwich Library’s Signature Series welcomes bestselling author and journalist Fareed Zakaria to the Library’s Berkley Theater on Thursday, February 2 at 7:00 p.m. for a discussion about current geopolitical topics and trends. This event will take place both in-person and via livestream. Zakaria will be joined in conversation...
GREENWICH, CT

