Rep. David Spiller Capitol Update
This week was a cold one in House District 68. As we all experienced the winter storm throughout Texas, I hope you and your family were safe and warm. While many events were rescheduled at the Capitol, my staff and I were able to attend the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) Midwinter Conference on Monday and Tuesday in Austin. Each January, all Regional Education Service Centers meet in Austin for their Midwinter Conference. This event provides superintendents and educators the opportunity to network with other school districts and meet with their elected officials in Austin. It was a pleasure to be able to visit with some of our superintendents to discuss what action items they would like to see passed this legislative session.
February is romance time – especially for skunks
February is known for Valentine’s Day. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials, February is also the prime month for breeding season for skunks in Texas. The most common species of skunk in our part of the state is the striped skunk. They have two white stripes on their backs that join in the neck region. They have five toes on each foot. Striped skunks construct their homes wherever a convenient place is found. Striped skunks are gregarious, living in families from the time the young are old enough to walk until they are able to fend for themselves.
Lake Brownwood water level continues to decrease
Despite the precipitation received in the area this week, the effect hasn’t been felt yet at Lake Brownwood. As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Feb. 2, Lake Brownwood is now 8 feet, 4 tenths below spillway. “We will receive some runoff from this icy weather but is not expected to...
