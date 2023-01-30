ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

ktalnews.com

Weekend warming trend leads to more heavy rain next week

Weekend warming trend leads to more heavy rain next …. Weekend warming trend leads to more heavy rain next week. Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Tre Carter, …. Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Tre Carter, Huntington Raiders. Video of Pineville arson suspect released. Louisiana Office of State Fire...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Today, rain to showers and a large drop in temperatures

NEW ORLEANS — The Northshore has been experiencing light to near moderate rainfall since the late morning hours. Expect South Shore Parishes to experience rain as early as 1:30 PM for the River Parishes, and around 2 PM near Kenner. All other South Shore locations around late afternoon and evening hours. Wet commute, umbrellas and jacket weather will be needed for afternoon commute on the Northshore -- as temperatures are in the low 50s. As for the evening commute, including the South Shore, jacket, umbrella and a wet ride home is in the forecast. The reason for expected change in local temperatures, while there is a warm front brushing the coastal shores of SELA warm air will fall shy of the Northshore and Lake Front. But an area of high pressure over northeastern Arkansas and western Tennessee is pushing the line of snow, freezing rain and showers deeper through Louisiana. Our local temperatures could see up to 10-20° drop in local temperatures. The associated low will continue to usher in rain and showers into the midnight and beyond. Rainfall totals .02-.70" inches possible. The highest amounts will be across the Northshore. New Orleans .09 - .15" inches expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
beauregardnews.com

It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon

An extended period of showers and thunderstorms will begin Wednesday morning as precipitation spreads into lower southeast Texas. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the rain will increase in coverage throughout the day before continuing into Thursday when a low pressure center crosses south Louisiana as a congealed mass of heavy showers and some organized thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado will be possible in stronger storms or line segments that may develop.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Too much rain in the last 2 months could pose future issues

SHREVEPORT, La. - When it comes to weather events, there's the things we see and the things we don't see. In this case, the ArkLaTex seen all the rain and flooding. What we don't see as easily is the ground saturation or the soil erosion. These kinds of things can be a problem for many in the coming days.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
q973radio.com

ArkLaTex Area School Closings and Delays

Some schools across Louisiana, East Texas and Arkansas are making the decision to close or delay classes as a winter storm brings freezing rain to the region. Claiborne Parish Schools: classes canceled Wednesday. Evangel Christian Academy: starting at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Glenbrook School: classes canceled Wednesday. NSU Middle Lab and...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

What’s the Most Popular Grocery Store in Louisiana?

You might be surprised to learn what chain is the most popular grocery store in Louisiana. In fact, it depends on what numbers you look at to find the favorite store in the Bayou State. In a report from The Takeout, foot traffic was measured at grocery stores throughout the...
LOUISIANA STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi

Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
BILOXI, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Louisiana Department of Health reminding residents of their services

In Baton Rouge on day two of the special session on insurance, lawmakers on the House Appropriations Committee favorably reported both bills on the allocation of funds to the insure Louisiana incentive fund. |. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner with the Leesville Police Department: Trevor Peters!. Avoyelles Parish Police...
LOUISIANA STATE

