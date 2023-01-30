Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Weekend warming trend leads to more heavy rain next week
Weekend warming trend leads to more heavy rain next …. Weekend warming trend leads to more heavy rain next week. Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Tre Carter, …. Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Tre Carter, Huntington Raiders. Video of Pineville arson suspect released. Louisiana Office of State Fire...
Louisiana Soaker – Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall Today
Full coulees and cold temperatures with the threat of more rainfall will greet Louisiana residents again today.
WDSU
Today, rain to showers and a large drop in temperatures
NEW ORLEANS — The Northshore has been experiencing light to near moderate rainfall since the late morning hours. Expect South Shore Parishes to experience rain as early as 1:30 PM for the River Parishes, and around 2 PM near Kenner. All other South Shore locations around late afternoon and evening hours. Wet commute, umbrellas and jacket weather will be needed for afternoon commute on the Northshore -- as temperatures are in the low 50s. As for the evening commute, including the South Shore, jacket, umbrella and a wet ride home is in the forecast. The reason for expected change in local temperatures, while there is a warm front brushing the coastal shores of SELA warm air will fall shy of the Northshore and Lake Front. But an area of high pressure over northeastern Arkansas and western Tennessee is pushing the line of snow, freezing rain and showers deeper through Louisiana. Our local temperatures could see up to 10-20° drop in local temperatures. The associated low will continue to usher in rain and showers into the midnight and beyond. Rainfall totals .02-.70" inches possible. The highest amounts will be across the Northshore. New Orleans .09 - .15" inches expected.
beauregardnews.com
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
Lake Charles American Press
Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon
An extended period of showers and thunderstorms will begin Wednesday morning as precipitation spreads into lower southeast Texas. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the rain will increase in coverage throughout the day before continuing into Thursday when a low pressure center crosses south Louisiana as a congealed mass of heavy showers and some organized thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado will be possible in stronger storms or line segments that may develop.
KTBS
Too much rain in the last 2 months could pose future issues
SHREVEPORT, La. - When it comes to weather events, there's the things we see and the things we don't see. In this case, the ArkLaTex seen all the rain and flooding. What we don't see as easily is the ground saturation or the soil erosion. These kinds of things can be a problem for many in the coming days.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
Portions of Northeast Louisiana to be under Winter Weather Advisory starting January 31st at 6 PM
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. announced that a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from January 31, 2023, at 6 PM, to February 1, 2023, at 9 AM for portions of Northeast Louisiana. According to officials, temperatures will fall to near freezing in the evening of […]
LIVE RADAR: Winter Storm Warning issued for all of North Texas
The potential for freezing rain and sleet will begin on Monday, with a cold rain expected further east and south. Impacts to the PM commute are possible as bridges and overpasses may become slick.
ktalnews.com
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Driving across north Louisiana on U. S. 80 in 1930, tourists using the official state highway map saw a spot marked the “highest point” in the state. If they were tempted to check it out, they wouldn’t have turned south at Arcadia...
Crawfish prices back to normal, just in time for the Big Game
According to Laney King, co-founder of the Crawfish App mobile app, prices have dropped back to what most would consider normal, just in time for the Super Bowl.
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
q973radio.com
ArkLaTex Area School Closings and Delays
Some schools across Louisiana, East Texas and Arkansas are making the decision to close or delay classes as a winter storm brings freezing rain to the region. Claiborne Parish Schools: classes canceled Wednesday. Evangel Christian Academy: starting at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Glenbrook School: classes canceled Wednesday. NSU Middle Lab and...
What’s the Most Popular Grocery Store in Louisiana?
You might be surprised to learn what chain is the most popular grocery store in Louisiana. In fact, it depends on what numbers you look at to find the favorite store in the Bayou State. In a report from The Takeout, foot traffic was measured at grocery stores throughout the...
biloxinewsevents.com
Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi
Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
theadvocate.com
This national apparel retailer to open in Acadiana Mall, others Louisiana markets
Daily Thread, a newer retail concept that specializes in off-price fashion, will open a store March 10 in the Acadiana Mall. The retailer will open in the 5,000-square-foot space next to H&M in space E-188, records show, amid plans to open 15 stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Daily Thread,...
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Injured Another
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Another Injured. LaSalle Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 125 resulted in the death of one Louisiana woman and injured another. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on January 28, 2023, at...
Louisiana Powerball Winners Revealed – Jackpot Now $700 Million
A $100,000 winner and a $50,000 winner were sold in Louisiana for last night's Powerball drawing. Here's what we know about where they were purchased.
kalb.com
Louisiana Department of Health reminding residents of their services
In Baton Rouge on day two of the special session on insurance, lawmakers on the House Appropriations Committee favorably reported both bills on the allocation of funds to the insure Louisiana incentive fund. |. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner with the Leesville Police Department: Trevor Peters!. Avoyelles Parish Police...
Comments / 0