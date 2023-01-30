ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Sterling Journal-Advocate

$2.5 million available for organizations to implement soil health program

The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) is now accepting applications from Colorado’s conservation districts and other eligible entities interested in administering STAR Plus grant funding to agricultural producers who expand or introduce soil health practices in their operations. Improving soil health, a key component of responding to the effects of climate change in agricultural landscapes, can improve available soil moisture, reduce agricultural runoff, decrease erosion, and support more productive, nutritious crops. Funding for these grants comes from the Climate Smart Commodities grant, awarded to CDA from the United States Department of Agriculture last fall.
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Bill would bar Colorado employers from seeking information that reveals job-seeker’s age during application process

A new bill advancing through the Colorado legislature would close what the AARP calls a “loophole” in state discrimination law by banning employers from asking for information that could reveal an applicant’s age. In addition to being prohibited from explicitly asking about age, the Job Application Fairness...
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Not your grandpa’s apprenticeships: Colorado invests in paid training as a way into the workforce

Naarai Navarro lived a double life as a Denver high school student and a claims-agent-in-training at Pinnacol Assurance, the Denver-based workers’ compensation insurance agency. In the mornings, the 16-year-old attended classes at John F. Kennedy High School. But come afternoon, she transformed into a working professional as a registered...
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Bills to increase access to abortion, get consent for pelvic exams on the agenda for Colorado women’s caucus

More than seven months have passed since the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, but this is the first chance Colorado lawmakers have had to work on legislation in its aftermath. Last year, the Colorado Legislature passed the “Reproductive Health Equity Act,” guaranteeing the right to abortions...
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Banner gets additional $47M FEMA grant to offset COVID costs

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Administration has approved an additional $47 million in public assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Colorado. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 28, 2020. FEMA has now approved more than $1.8 billion in Public Assistance grant funds to Colorado for the COVID-19 response.
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Coloradans lose about $25M in cryptocurrency scams, FBI says

The number of people victimized by cryptocurrency scams is on the rise along with the financial losses of victims, according to the FBI. In one case, a 61-year-old Denver woman lost about $1.3 million in a Tether investment fraud scheme, according to an FBI Denver office news release. “Investigators out...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy