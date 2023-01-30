Read full article on original website
Sterling Journal-Advocate
$2.5 million available for organizations to implement soil health program
The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) is now accepting applications from Colorado’s conservation districts and other eligible entities interested in administering STAR Plus grant funding to agricultural producers who expand or introduce soil health practices in their operations. Improving soil health, a key component of responding to the effects of climate change in agricultural landscapes, can improve available soil moisture, reduce agricultural runoff, decrease erosion, and support more productive, nutritious crops. Funding for these grants comes from the Climate Smart Commodities grant, awarded to CDA from the United States Department of Agriculture last fall.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Bill would bar Colorado employers from seeking information that reveals job-seeker’s age during application process
A new bill advancing through the Colorado legislature would close what the AARP calls a “loophole” in state discrimination law by banning employers from asking for information that could reveal an applicant’s age. In addition to being prohibited from explicitly asking about age, the Job Application Fairness...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Not your grandpa’s apprenticeships: Colorado invests in paid training as a way into the workforce
Naarai Navarro lived a double life as a Denver high school student and a claims-agent-in-training at Pinnacol Assurance, the Denver-based workers’ compensation insurance agency. In the mornings, the 16-year-old attended classes at John F. Kennedy High School. But come afternoon, she transformed into a working professional as a registered...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
New pro-tenant Colorado bills want to limit fees, rent increases and evictions
A slew of pro-tenant bills are beginning to wind their way through the Colorado statehouse as Democrats look to reshape the relationship between landlord and renter, a sign of shifting dynamics within the Capitol and the enduring effect of the pandemic on housing policy. A half-dozen bills have or will...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Bills to increase access to abortion, get consent for pelvic exams on the agenda for Colorado women’s caucus
More than seven months have passed since the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, but this is the first chance Colorado lawmakers have had to work on legislation in its aftermath. Last year, the Colorado Legislature passed the “Reproductive Health Equity Act,” guaranteeing the right to abortions...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Banner gets additional $47M FEMA grant to offset COVID costs
The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Administration has approved an additional $47 million in public assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Colorado. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 28, 2020. FEMA has now approved more than $1.8 billion in Public Assistance grant funds to Colorado for the COVID-19 response.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado wildlife officials recapture two wolves, fit them with tracking collars
Wolves that were once lost are now found. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials tranquilized two wolves in North Park, near Walden, on Thursday and fitted them with tracking collars, agency spokesman Travis Duncan said in a release. One of those wolves had already been collared once but its tracking device...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Coloradans lose about $25M in cryptocurrency scams, FBI says
The number of people victimized by cryptocurrency scams is on the rise along with the financial losses of victims, according to the FBI. In one case, a 61-year-old Denver woman lost about $1.3 million in a Tether investment fraud scheme, according to an FBI Denver office news release. “Investigators out...
