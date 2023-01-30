ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nepm.org

Complaint alleges exclusionary vocational school admissions policies in Massachusetts

State education officials use criteria that allows exclusionary admissions practices at vocational technical schools, leaving behind students of color, English language learners and students with disabilities, according to a new lawsuit filed by a coalition of educational advocacy groups. The coalition claims the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education allows...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nepm.org

Expected record lows for Mount Washington prompt warnings against travel

Hikers should avoid traveling to the White Mountains this weekend, officials warn, as a cold snap headed for New England poses life-threatening conditions in the popular winter destination. At the region’s highest peak, Mount Washington, weekend temperatures could reach record-breaking lows. The worst of the cold is expected Friday...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

