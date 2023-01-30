ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Pauline Rodriguez Guidet

ERATH – A Private Memorial Service for Mrs. Pauline Rodriguez Guidet, 67, will be held at a later date. A native of Crosbyton, TX and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Pauline died at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Maison du Monde Nursing Center. She is survived...
ERATH, LA
Rose Marie Mills Suire

May 3, 1939 - January 28, 2023. ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Rose Marie Mills Suire, 83, who passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center on January 28, 2023. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Ferry was 50 years behind the times

A sketch that appeared in Harper’s Weekly in 1866 shows what may have been the first ferry to cross Berwick Bay between Morgan City and Berwick, or at least one very much like it. It shows what is essentially a flatboat being rowed by two men. The passengers are...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Abbeville Police uses ID Board to keep track of former criminals

The Abbeville Police Department is trying to do its best to keep a finger on former criminals roaming the city streets. Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy has set up an ID Board with mug shots of past criminals. He even has them grouped by who they have hung out with.
NSF data again shines national research spotlight on UL Lafayette

The National Science Foundation’s annual index of research and development spending contains a bevy of good news for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. According to NSF’s 2021 Higher Education Research and Development, or HERD, Survey, UL Lafayette:. • Is, for the second consecutive time, the seventh-best university...
LAFAYETTE, LA

