SACRAMENTO – A robbery suspect recently arrested by deputies in Sacramento County allegedly had over half a pound of fentanyl in his hotel room, authorities say. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened back on Jan. 9. A suspect went into a gas station along Walerga Road late that night and threatened an employee with a gun and a hunting knife before taking off with money and merchandise. Notably, the suspect left in a black sedan with a red sticker where the license plate should be. A few mornings later, on Jan. 13, deputies noticed a car with that exact same description and pulled it over. Deputies recognized the suspect from previous contacts as 57-year-old Adrian Rayford – a man on active probation. Rayford's car was searched and an unregistered handgun, drugs, and cash were found. A follow-up investigation was done and Rayford was linked to a hotel room. It was in that room that deputies found over half a pound of fentanyl. Deputies have booked Rayford into jail and he's facing numerous felony charges.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO