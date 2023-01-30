ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS San Francisco

5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting

CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
CAMPBELL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Half pound of fentanyl found in hotel room of Sacramento County robbery suspect

SACRAMENTO – A robbery suspect recently arrested by deputies in Sacramento County allegedly had over half a pound of fentanyl in his hotel room, authorities say. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened back on Jan. 9. A suspect went into a gas station along Walerga Road late that night and threatened an employee with a gun and a hunting knife before taking off with money and merchandise. Notably, the suspect left in a black sedan with a red sticker where the license plate should be. A few mornings later, on Jan. 13, deputies noticed a car with that exact same description and pulled it over. Deputies recognized the suspect from previous contacts as 57-year-old Adrian Rayford – a man on active probation. Rayford's car was searched and an unregistered handgun, drugs, and cash were found. A follow-up investigation was done and Rayford was linked to a hotel room. It was in that room that deputies found over half a pound of fentanyl. Deputies have booked Rayford into jail and he's facing numerous felony charges.  
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in both feet while interrupting suspected break-in

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a man was shot in both his feet when he allegedly interrupted a potential car break-in Saturday night.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Duluth Street on a report of a person shot shortly before 10 p.m.Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his feet. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police say an initial investigation revealed that the victim heard glass breaking and believes he interrupted people breaking into a vehicle. Shots were fired at him and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
truecrimedaily

Colo. man who killed 2 people during car chase is sentenced to 40 years in prison

BRIGHTON, Colo. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was sentenced to spend four decades in prison after he killed two people during a car chase with police in 2021. According to Brighton Police Chief Paul Southard, on Oct. 26, 2021, at 11:20 a.m., an officer received a call about a suspicious vehicle and when he saw the car, he learned it was stolen from another jurisdiction. The Brighton Police officer called for backup, and when the second police car arrived, the driver of the stolen car allegedly "rammed the officer's vehicle."
BRIGHTON, CO

