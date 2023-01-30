Read full article on original website
5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting
CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
Half pound of fentanyl found in hotel room of Sacramento County robbery suspect
SACRAMENTO – A robbery suspect recently arrested by deputies in Sacramento County allegedly had over half a pound of fentanyl in his hotel room, authorities say. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened back on Jan. 9. A suspect went into a gas station along Walerga Road late that night and threatened an employee with a gun and a hunting knife before taking off with money and merchandise. Notably, the suspect left in a black sedan with a red sticker where the license plate should be. A few mornings later, on Jan. 13, deputies noticed a car with that exact same description and pulled it over. Deputies recognized the suspect from previous contacts as 57-year-old Adrian Rayford – a man on active probation. Rayford's car was searched and an unregistered handgun, drugs, and cash were found. A follow-up investigation was done and Rayford was linked to a hotel room. It was in that room that deputies found over half a pound of fentanyl. Deputies have booked Rayford into jail and he's facing numerous felony charges.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Police officer throws hands with a suspect and ends up getting jumped by on looker
There’s been a lot of talk about how police training can be inadequate and doesn’t even teach the fundamentals required for mixed martial arts. In fact, law enforcement clichés typically depict officers as out of shape individuals that rely on fire power to subdue suspects. But this...
14-year-old girl shot in the head several times after she reportedly broke up with boyfriend
RACINE, Wis. (TCD) -- A teenager reportedly shot his 14-year-old girlfriend in the head several times because he was allegedly angry she broke up with him and posted on social media. According to the Racine Police Department, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 11:42 a.m., officers responded to 21st Street and...
Mother of Houston taqueria robbery suspect killed by customer says son promised to do better
The mother of an armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by an armed customer at a Houston, Texas taqueria said her son promised he would do better, on morning of incident.
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
Man shot in both feet while interrupting suspected break-in
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a man was shot in both his feet when he allegedly interrupted a potential car break-in Saturday night.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Duluth Street on a report of a person shot shortly before 10 p.m.Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his feet. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police say an initial investigation revealed that the victim heard glass breaking and believes he interrupted people breaking into a vehicle. Shots were fired at him and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.
Colo. man who killed 2 people during car chase is sentenced to 40 years in prison
BRIGHTON, Colo. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was sentenced to spend four decades in prison after he killed two people during a car chase with police in 2021. According to Brighton Police Chief Paul Southard, on Oct. 26, 2021, at 11:20 a.m., an officer received a call about a suspicious vehicle and when he saw the car, he learned it was stolen from another jurisdiction. The Brighton Police officer called for backup, and when the second police car arrived, the driver of the stolen car allegedly "rammed the officer's vehicle."
Man, 32, fatally shot in Brooklyn; suspect at large
A 32-year-old man was gunned down in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.
Homeowner fatally shoots man in gunfight at Phoenix home, police say
Police say a man was shot early Sunday morning near 15th Street and Kristal Way in Phoenix. At about 8 a.m., police officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired inside a residence, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department. ...
Tucson police investigating shooting that killed 15-year-old
The Tucson Police Department has opened a homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Carlos Cadena on Saturday near the Rillito Wash area in Tucson, police said. Deputies from the police department were working off-duty at a Walmart located in the 400 block of E. Wetmore Road on Jan....
