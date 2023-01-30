Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC Recalls Sandwiches and Other Products Because of Possible Health Risk
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Potential Listeria Monocytogenes contamination. Company Name:. Fresh...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FDA Approves First Oral Treatment for Anemia Caused by Chronic Kidney Disease for Adults on Dialysis
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jesduvroq tablets (daprodustat) as the first oral treatment for anemia (decreased number of red blood cells) caused by chronic kidney disease for adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least four months. Jesduvroq is not approved for patients who are not on dialysis. Other FDA-approved treatments for this condition are injected into the blood or under the skin.
Comments / 0