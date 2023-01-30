Read full article on original website
Related
kwit.org
Newscast 02.03.23: New video shows dangers of cell phone use in cars; Using credit cards on the mid-way
A new video being released by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau today features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla says the video is important for all motorists to watch. The...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman dies in house fire
BURT, Iowa — A house fire in Burt turned deadly Thursday morning when flames destroyed the structure and caused the roof to collapse. One woman died in the fire, according to the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office. Firefighters and law enforcement arrived on scene at about 1:35 a.m. Once there,...
algonaradio.com
Fire Claims a Life in Burt
In the early morning of February 2nd the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire in Burt. The house at 404 Walnut Street was reported to be engulfed in flames. The Burt Fire Department was paged and on scene at 1:35 am. Upon arrival,...
Radio Iowa
Explosion that killed 14 in Eagle Grove was 50 years ago tonight
The Wright County community of Eagle Grove is remembering a tragedy that made worldwide headlines 50 years ago tonight. An explosion rocked the downtown business district, leveling the Chatterbox Cafe, a Coast-to-Coast store and a jewelry story. Fourteen people were killed, including a firefighter and the son of former governor Robert Blue.
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of drug charges following a traffic stop early Wednesday afternoon. Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton tells KICD News the stop was initiated around noon in the 200 block of West 8th Street where officers reportedly located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Cedar Rapids Man Charged With 2016 Murder Of Fort Dodge Man
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A Cedar Rapids man is charged with murder in the 2016 death of a man from Fort Dodge. Christopher Johnson was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder. Investigators accuse him of shooting Donald Preston to death while driving in rural Webster County in December of 2016. He’ll appear in court today.
yourfortdodge.com
Arrest Made in Fort Dodge Cold Case
An arrest has been made in a 6 year old Fort Dodge murder case. On Thursday a Cedar Rapids man has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in the cold case of Fort Dodge resident Donald Preston. 49 year old Christopher Johnson is accused of killing Preston in...
KIMT
MercyOne to close a Winnebago County location
BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa - The pandemic, inflation and a lower number of clinical and technical staff entering the healthcare field is part of the reason MercyOne has opted to close a Winnebago County location. The last day MercyOne Buffalo Center will see patients is March 24, and services will be...
algonaradio.com
Algona Man and Woman Facing Charges
–A pair of Algona residents were taken into custody Friday morning by Algona Police on Kossuth County warrants. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were able to locate both 40-year-old David Robert Steiner and Tammy Steiner just after 11 AM on Friday and placed them under arrest. Online court...
kicdam.com
Two People Facing Drug Charges Following Separate Emmet County Investigations
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Two people are facing drug charges following separate investigations in Emmets County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us the first arrest started with a call for a crash in a rural part of the county in December. While on scene investigators say a controlled substance and other drug-related items were in the vehicle leading to 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth being charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He further charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility after more the drug was reportedly discovered during the booking process.
stormlakeradio.com
State Audit Report Released on Palo Alto County
A state audit report has been released on Palo Alto county. According to the report from State Auditor Rob Sand, Palo Alto county's revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30th, 2022 totaled over 20-million dollars...a nearly 15-percent decrease from the previous year. The significant decrease in revenues is due to a decrease in contributions from the Iowa Department of Transportation for road infrastructure, a decrease in drainage district assessments and reimbursements, and a decrease in FEMA revenues.
KAAL-TV
Saint Ansgar man arrested for allegedly secretly recording patrons of tanning business
(ABC 6 News) – A Saint Ansgar, Iowa man who previously pleaded guilty in his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, was arrested after an ongoing investigation revealed he allegedly recorded patrons of a Clear Lake tanning business without their knowledge or consent. The Clear Lake...
kicdam.com
Jim Eldridge, 65, of Spencer
Memorial services for 65-year-old Jim Eldridge of Spencer will be Saturday, February 4th, at 10 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer. A public gathering will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
Death of Emmetsburg child leads to investigation
The death of a child in Emmetsburg is currently being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
algonaradio.com
City Receives Another Gift for Central Park Project
–The City of Algona has received another large contribution to assist with the redevelopment of Central Park. The city announced on Tuesday that the Haggard-Twogood Charitable Trust has pledged $100,000 to the effort. Haggard-Twogood spokesman Scott Buchanan stated “The trustees were pleased that the city made development of this amenity...
algonaradio.com
Thursday’s Area Scoreboard: Tobin and Gorham Compete at Day One of State
Champ. Round 1 – Harley Tobin (Algona) 24-5 won by fall over Kourtney King (South Central Calhoun) 21-14 (Fall 1:10) Champ. Round 2 – Harley Tobin (Algona) 24-5 won by fall over Elizabeth Elliott (Newton) 20-4 (Fall 4:41) Quarterfinal – Katie Biscoglia (Raccoon River-Northwest) 44-0 won by major...
more1049.com
Two Area Traffic Stops Result in Drug Charges
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Two men have been charged with various drug offenses following separate traffic stops. The first stop came on the afternoon of January 14th when the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a pickup about three miles south of Pocahontas where 30-year-old Cory Northup of Independence, Missouri was charged with possession of a controlled substance and for allegedly carrying a dangerous weapon as an ineligible person.
Comments / 0