County Approves Detour Agreement Near Whittemore
–The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors approved a detour agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for work on Iowa Highway 15 during their meeting Tuesday. County Engineer Doug Miller addressed the board about the agreement, one which the board acted upon last year. Miller says the detour should only...
City Receives Another Gift for Central Park Project
–The City of Algona has received another large contribution to assist with the redevelopment of Central Park. The city announced on Tuesday that the Haggard-Twogood Charitable Trust has pledged $100,000 to the effort. Haggard-Twogood spokesman Scott Buchanan stated “The trustees were pleased that the city made development of this amenity...
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Top of Iowa Conference Officially Cancels Conference Meet
“With the weather impacting the Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling meet on Saturday, January 28 – the meet will not be rescheduled for this year. This is due to the timing of Regional Duals, the State Dual Tournament, the Girls’ State Tournament, and available facilities to host before the District tournament, which will be held on Saturday, February 11.” – Forest City AD Chad Moore.
Two arrested after shots fired call in Milford, Iowa
MILFORD, Iowa — Two men are in jail and facing several charges after an argument in Milford, Iowa. The Milford Police say that on January 31st, at approximately 5:39 p.m., they responded to 1209 6th Street in Milford for shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that there was an...
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Postseason brackets released
Forest City will host Iowa Fall-Alden, While Clear Lake will host Saydel. The winners will meet on February 15th in Clear Lake. GHV will get a first-round home game in Class 3A. All local teams are in the same Class 2A Region 3. All our local Class 1A teams will...
The Winter Dance Party 1959: The Night the Music Lived
On February 3,, 1959, while sitting on the broke-down school bus in Fargo, Minnesota, Dion DiMucchi couldn’t feel the weight of the tragedy that had just fallen on his friends. He was numb with disbelief and the cold. The night before, Buddy asked him, “Take care of my guitar.” In that moment he stared at the beautiful, orphaned Fender Stratocaster and wept inside. The grim news came over the black-and-white television in the hotel lobby. “Three rock ‘n’ roll idols dead in plane crash.” Dion stopped, looked up, and prayed.
Fire Claims a Life in Burt
In the early morning of February 2nd the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire in Burt. The house at 404 Walnut Street was reported to be engulfed in flames. The Burt Fire Department was paged and on scene at 1:35 am. Upon arrival,...
Saint Ansgar man arrested for allegedly secretly recording patrons of tanning business
(ABC 6 News) – A Saint Ansgar, Iowa man who previously pleaded guilty in his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, was arrested after an ongoing investigation revealed he allegedly recorded patrons of a Clear Lake tanning business without their knowledge or consent. The Clear Lake...
Algona Man and Woman Facing Charges
–A pair of Algona residents were taken into custody Friday morning by Algona Police on Kossuth County warrants. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were able to locate both 40-year-old David Robert Steiner and Tammy Steiner just after 11 AM on Friday and placed them under arrest. Online court...
Two Casinos Fined by IRGC
Two Iowa casinos were fined last week for violations involving self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming administrator Brian Ohorilko, says the Diamond Jo Dubuque Casino was late in uploading the new list of those who banned themselves from gambling. Ohorilko says casinos can be fined up to 20-thousand dollars for these...
Two Men Facing Weapons Charge Following Police Call to Milford Apartment Building
Milford, IA (KICD)– Two men have been charged after police were called to an incident at a Milford apartment building Tuesday evening. The initial call to the Milford Police Department noted the possibility of shots having been fired shortly before 5:30 in the 1200 block of 6th Street. Once...
