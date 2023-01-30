Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Major retail store chain set to close another location in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
Popular retail chain closes another store in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
Retail Giant American Eagle Outfitters Shutting Down Dozens Of Stores NationwideTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15thJoel EisenbergSaint Joseph, MO
Related
The Tragic Life and Death of Daisy Coleman
When it comes to the game of life, some people are dealt difficult cards. Daisy Coleman was dealt a stack full of tragedy. However, what she did with the hand she was given has inspired other victims to speak up and share their own stories. Still, there is a long way to go.
Missouri man hospitalized after crash with a semi
DEKALB COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford Focus driven by Travis W. Evans, 32, Osburn, was southbound on Route K and failed to yield at U.S. 36. An eastbound 2018 Freightliner semi...
kmaland.com
Geneva Ailes, 91, Nebr. City
Location: First United Methodist Church - Nebraska City. Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City. Memorials: Nebraska City First United Methodist Church Outreach Program. Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City. Cemetery: Wyuka Cemetery - Nebr. City. Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Robert W. Reed, 93 of Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday - February 2, 2023. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Community rallies around Platte City mom who lost livelihood in fire
A Northland community has raised more than $25,000 for a Platte County single mom who lost her livelihood to a fire.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Arrested On Warrants
A St. Joseph man was arrested early this (Wednesday) morning in Buchanan County on a pair of outstanding misdemeanor warrants and not having a drivers license. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 49-year-old St. Joseph resident Jack L. Frazier at 1:09 A.M. on a pair of Buchanan County misdemeanor warrants, one for health safety and another for fraud. He was also arrested for not having a valid drivers license.
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
Man dies in fall from catwalk Monday at Clay County business
Authorities are investigating after an employee fell “three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks” in Randolph, Missouri. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
kmaland.com
Robert Allen "Bob" Randle, 73, Maryville
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 2, 2023. Memorials: Hope Lodge, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City, MO 64105. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Page County board seeking more info on carbon pipeline ordinance
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are planning to take a harder look at the possibilities of establishing a carbon pipeline ordinance. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from multiple residents and discussed the next steps in adopting such an ordinance that could regulate projects such as Summit Carbon Solution's Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. The project would run roughly seven miles in the northwest corner of Page County, hooking up to Green Plains Shenandoah in Fremont County. Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says he intends to participate in a statewide county supervisor meeting in Des Moines Thursday regarding county pipeline ordinances.
Deadly workplace accident under investigation in Clay County
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a worker at Martin Marietta Materials in Randolph, Missouri, died in a fall.
kttn.com
Single-vehicle crash on Highway 36 injures Altamont man
A single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning near Stewartsville injured an Altamont resident. Forty-nine-year-old Nicholas Austin received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Austin was eastbound when his car traveled off the north side of Highway 36 into the median where it struck a culvert....
kmaland.com
Lawyers cite failure to comply with local, state regulations in Fremont County wind lawsuit
(Sidney) -- Lawyers for the citizen's group suing Fremont County over wind regulations say county officials failed to comply with local and state requirements. A local citizen's group has filed a lawsuit in Iowa District Court against Fremont County, including a nearly 60-page petition outlining over 20 separate allegations. The case comes on the heels of the county board of supervisors approving road use and decommissioning agreements for Invenergy's proposed "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm straddling the Page-Fremont County line on December 28. Co-counsel Shawn Shearer tells KMA News that signing the agreements prompted a quicker filing in the county, mainly due to the petitioners believing the deals do not follow the guidelines outlined in the county ordinance governing wind turbines.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville’s South Main progress given by McDanel
The Maryville South Main Improvement Phase One project has been reported by City Manager Greg McDanel to the city council as being 75 percent complete. Contractor VF Anderson Builder, Harrisonville, continues to install concrete curb and driveways along the west side of South Main. RS Electric, St. Joseph, is working...
2 from St. Joseph hospitalized after car strikes a tree
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Kia K5 driven by Michelle L. Ray, 42, St. Joseph, was northbound on MO 31 at Route V file miles north of Clarksdale. The driver...
kmaland.com
Albany's Cline reflects on record-breaking performance at King City Tournament
(Albany) -- Albany basketball star Kemper Cline rewrote the King City Tournament's record books last week. And that showing made him a shoo-in for Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week. Cline exploded for 113 points in King City, besting the tournament's previous record while leading his...
kmaland.com
Page County board hears concerns on county gravel road conditions
(Clarinda) -- Discussions resumed in Page County Tuesday on the condition of the county's secondary roads. During its regular meeting, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from county resident Tom Wagoner, particularly regarding the condition of multiple gravel roads within the county and unresolved questions to previous boards. Wagoner says he wanted to bring the discussions back as gravel roads continue to see higher traffic and heavier loads. Mainly, Wagoner has expressed concerns over the size of the aggregates in the rock received from the local quarry referencing a presentation he made to the board nearly six years ago about the possibility of outsourcing for rock.
kmaland.com
Clark hoping to bring decades of government experience to Page County supervisors
(Clarinda) -- The newest addition to the Page County Board of Supervisors is hitting the ground running in her new role. Former Page County Auditor Judy Clark was appointed last week to fill a vacancy on the board left by the resignation of Chuck Morris early last month. A longtime member of county government, Clark had worked in the Page County Auditor's Office since the 1970s and served as the auditor from April 1987 until her retirement in February 2011. Clark was one of three applicants for the position, and she tells KMA News she was honored to be appointed to the board.
northwestmoinfo.com
Liberty Man Arrested on Drug Warrant
A Liberty man was arrested on an outstanding drug warrant Tuesday in Platte County and is jailed in Wyandotte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Liberty resident Rocky J. McCardie was arrested at 11:31 A.M. Tuesday in Platte County on an outstanding felony warrant for dangerous drugs.
kmaland.com
Page County Supervisors review Sheriff's budget for FY 2024
(Clarinda) -- Salary bumps and hopes to attract more workers are leading to a slight uptick in projected expenses for the Page County Sheriff's Office. During a special budget work session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed fiscal year 2024 budget proposals, beginning July 1st, 2023, with various department heads, including Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer. Overall, Palmer says expenses are projected to jump from roughly $1.9 million in the current fiscal year to just over $2 million in fiscal '24. Included in the budget is a 3.85% increase for all county employees, including present deputies on staff and Palmer's salary. The county compensation board had recommended an 11% salary increase for all elected officials outside of the supervisors -- which the board cut down to a similar 3.85%. On top of the salary increase, Palmer says the board has also recommended increasing the wage differential for jailers who work from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. to $1.25 and from 11 p.m. to 7 p.m. to $1.35. Palmer says the increase will hopefully provide some competitiveness with surrounding counties as they have had a jailer position open since May 2022.
Comments / 0