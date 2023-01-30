ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Nik

The Tragic Life and Death of Daisy Coleman

When it comes to the game of life, some people are dealt difficult cards. Daisy Coleman was dealt a stack full of tragedy. However, what she did with the hand she was given has inspired other victims to speak up and share their own stories. Still, there is a long way to go.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Geneva Ailes, 91, Nebr. City

Location: First United Methodist Church - Nebraska City. Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City. Memorials: Nebraska City First United Methodist Church Outreach Program. Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City. Cemetery: Wyuka Cemetery - Nebr. City. Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Robert W. Reed, 93 of Sidney, IA

Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday - February 2, 2023. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
SIDNEY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Arrested On Warrants

A St. Joseph man was arrested early this (Wednesday) morning in Buchanan County on a pair of outstanding misdemeanor warrants and not having a drivers license. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 49-year-old St. Joseph resident Jack L. Frazier at 1:09 A.M. on a pair of Buchanan County misdemeanor warrants, one for health safety and another for fraud. He was also arrested for not having a valid drivers license.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

New area code coming to 816 region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Robert Allen "Bob" Randle, 73, Maryville

Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 2, 2023. Memorials: Hope Lodge, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City, MO 64105. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Page County board seeking more info on carbon pipeline ordinance

(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are planning to take a harder look at the possibilities of establishing a carbon pipeline ordinance. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from multiple residents and discussed the next steps in adopting such an ordinance that could regulate projects such as Summit Carbon Solution's Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. The project would run roughly seven miles in the northwest corner of Page County, hooking up to Green Plains Shenandoah in Fremont County. Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says he intends to participate in a statewide county supervisor meeting in Des Moines Thursday regarding county pipeline ordinances.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Single-vehicle crash on Highway 36 injures Altamont man

A single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning near Stewartsville injured an Altamont resident. Forty-nine-year-old Nicholas Austin received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Austin was eastbound when his car traveled off the north side of Highway 36 into the median where it struck a culvert....
ALTAMONT, MO
kmaland.com

Lawyers cite failure to comply with local, state regulations in Fremont County wind lawsuit

(Sidney) -- Lawyers for the citizen's group suing Fremont County over wind regulations say county officials failed to comply with local and state requirements. A local citizen's group has filed a lawsuit in Iowa District Court against Fremont County, including a nearly 60-page petition outlining over 20 separate allegations. The case comes on the heels of the county board of supervisors approving road use and decommissioning agreements for Invenergy's proposed "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm straddling the Page-Fremont County line on December 28. Co-counsel Shawn Shearer tells KMA News that signing the agreements prompted a quicker filing in the county, mainly due to the petitioners believing the deals do not follow the guidelines outlined in the county ordinance governing wind turbines.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
nodawaynews.com

Maryville’s South Main progress given by McDanel

The Maryville South Main Improvement Phase One project has been reported by City Manager Greg McDanel to the city council as being 75 percent complete. Contractor VF Anderson Builder, Harrisonville, continues to install concrete curb and driveways along the west side of South Main. RS Electric, St. Joseph, is working...
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Page County board hears concerns on county gravel road conditions

(Clarinda) -- Discussions resumed in Page County Tuesday on the condition of the county's secondary roads. During its regular meeting, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from county resident Tom Wagoner, particularly regarding the condition of multiple gravel roads within the county and unresolved questions to previous boards. Wagoner says he wanted to bring the discussions back as gravel roads continue to see higher traffic and heavier loads. Mainly, Wagoner has expressed concerns over the size of the aggregates in the rock received from the local quarry referencing a presentation he made to the board nearly six years ago about the possibility of outsourcing for rock.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Clark hoping to bring decades of government experience to Page County supervisors

(Clarinda) -- The newest addition to the Page County Board of Supervisors is hitting the ground running in her new role. Former Page County Auditor Judy Clark was appointed last week to fill a vacancy on the board left by the resignation of Chuck Morris early last month. A longtime member of county government, Clark had worked in the Page County Auditor's Office since the 1970s and served as the auditor from April 1987 until her retirement in February 2011. Clark was one of three applicants for the position, and she tells KMA News she was honored to be appointed to the board.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Man Arrested on Drug Warrant

A Liberty man was arrested on an outstanding drug warrant Tuesday in Platte County and is jailed in Wyandotte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Liberty resident Rocky J. McCardie was arrested at 11:31 A.M. Tuesday in Platte County on an outstanding felony warrant for dangerous drugs.
LIBERTY, MO
kmaland.com

Page County Supervisors review Sheriff's budget for FY 2024

(Clarinda) -- Salary bumps and hopes to attract more workers are leading to a slight uptick in projected expenses for the Page County Sheriff's Office. During a special budget work session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed fiscal year 2024 budget proposals, beginning July 1st, 2023, with various department heads, including Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer. Overall, Palmer says expenses are projected to jump from roughly $1.9 million in the current fiscal year to just over $2 million in fiscal '24. Included in the budget is a 3.85% increase for all county employees, including present deputies on staff and Palmer's salary. The county compensation board had recommended an 11% salary increase for all elected officials outside of the supervisors -- which the board cut down to a similar 3.85%. On top of the salary increase, Palmer says the board has also recommended increasing the wage differential for jailers who work from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. to $1.25 and from 11 p.m. to 7 p.m. to $1.35. Palmer says the increase will hopefully provide some competitiveness with surrounding counties as they have had a jailer position open since May 2022.
PAGE COUNTY, IA

