(Clarinda) -- Salary bumps and hopes to attract more workers are leading to a slight uptick in projected expenses for the Page County Sheriff's Office. During a special budget work session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed fiscal year 2024 budget proposals, beginning July 1st, 2023, with various department heads, including Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer. Overall, Palmer says expenses are projected to jump from roughly $1.9 million in the current fiscal year to just over $2 million in fiscal '24. Included in the budget is a 3.85% increase for all county employees, including present deputies on staff and Palmer's salary. The county compensation board had recommended an 11% salary increase for all elected officials outside of the supervisors -- which the board cut down to a similar 3.85%. On top of the salary increase, Palmer says the board has also recommended increasing the wage differential for jailers who work from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. to $1.25 and from 11 p.m. to 7 p.m. to $1.35. Palmer says the increase will hopefully provide some competitiveness with surrounding counties as they have had a jailer position open since May 2022.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO