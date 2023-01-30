ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Attorney General William Tong asks court to ban guns in churches

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong co-authored an amicus brief with more than a dozen states urging the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to reverse a decision that banned New York from barring guns from churches.

“Guns do not belong in houses of worship,” Tong said in a written announcement. “The U.S. Supreme Court has consistently affirmed the rights of states to prohibit guns in these types of sensitive locations, including most recently in the Bruen decision. New York has every right to adopt such common sense measures to protect residents from gun violence.”

The 27-page brief cites a slew of court decisions as part of its argument to allow a gun ban at places of worship and religious events, stating that New York’s ban “fits squarely with a long tradition of constitutionally acceptable regulations designed to meet states’ responsibility to protect their residents.”

Tong’s push comes within days of Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont unveiling plans to close loopholes in the state’s 2013 assault rifle ban. New legislation would also increase penalties for those caught with unregistered, large-capacity magazines, and make it illegal for those under the age of 21 to buy a gun.

Comments / 40

Peg Williams
4d ago

I would say we need to do the separation of church and state. churches are not the safe havens that they used to be. and if there are members of the congregation that are comfortable with concealed carry then no government should oppose that.

David
4d ago

I'm not aware of any church that is, or has any plan to obey a ban on guns in church. Every single church in this area of upstate NY has no intention of obeying. Their primary security is conceal carry permit holders, mostly prior military or law enforcement. Local sheriff's departments have publicly stated that they will not enforce this ban. The left has openly shown their disdain for conservatives and conservative values. The banning of guns in houses of worship is simply another attack on those values and freedom of religion guaranteed by the constitution. The separation of church and state was meant to keep government out of religion, not the other way around!

Donald Cunningham
4d ago

everyone so ignorant you can make all these laws in if someone is on a mission to do something they do not care what laws you have in place Don't Infringe On Me

