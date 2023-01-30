Attorney General William Tong asks court to ban guns in churches

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong co-authored an amicus brief with more than a dozen states urging the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to reverse a decision that banned New York from barring guns from churches.

“Guns do not belong in houses of worship,” Tong said in a written announcement. “The U.S. Supreme Court has consistently affirmed the rights of states to prohibit guns in these types of sensitive locations, including most recently in the Bruen decision. New York has every right to adopt such common sense measures to protect residents from gun violence.”

The 27-page brief cites a slew of court decisions as part of its argument to allow a gun ban at places of worship and religious events, stating that New York’s ban “fits squarely with a long tradition of constitutionally acceptable regulations designed to meet states’ responsibility to protect their residents.”

Tong’s push comes within days of Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont unveiling plans to close loopholes in the state’s 2013 assault rifle ban. New legislation would also increase penalties for those caught with unregistered, large-capacity magazines, and make it illegal for those under the age of 21 to buy a gun.

