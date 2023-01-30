ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerton, AZ

California Highway Patrol El Centro Area Office

(Local CHP accepting applications)....They are looking for applicants to their Explorer Program. Applicants must be between 15 and 21 years of age, no history of alcohol or drug use, no felony arrests or convictions, and be in good standing with their work, school and family.. Applications are available at the California Highway Patrol El Centro Area office, or downloaded from the CHP website.
EL CENTRO, CA
Shots Reported Fired At Yuma School

(CBP Air Crew assist in suspects arrest)...The Customs and Border Protection Yuma Air Branch responded to the report Monday. There was a report of a possible shooting at Gila Ridge School. Two Border Patrol AS350 helicopters were sent to the scene. The crew of one of the helicopters spotted footprints in an open, undeveloped area south of the school. The crew called in law enforcement officers and a Border Patrol agent. The footprints were confirmed to be fresh and headed towards an industrial area. Law Enforcement followed the footprints and arrested the suspected shooter. No information has been released detailing the reported shooting.
YUMA, AZ
Business Burglarized

A break-in was at the CR&R warehouse in El Centro. The burglary was reported Wednesday morning. According to El Centro Police reports, a fence was cut and entry was made into the warehouse on Dogwood Road. Tools and food items were taken from the business.
EL CENTRO, CA
LifeStream Blood Drive Friday

(Blood Drive in Brawley)....It will be held at Pioneers memorial Healthcare District. It begins at 9 am and end at 2 pm Friday. Donors will receive a min-physical. Appointments are encouraged at LStream.org. Results from the mini physical will be posted at a portal on the website.
BRAWLEY, CA
Imperial County Academic Decathlon

(Super Quiz Relay)....It is the 2022-2023 Imperial County Academic Decathlon. It is being held this Saturday. It begins at 9:00 am in the Administrative Conference Center in the Imperial County Office Of Education- Building E The awards ceremony will be held at 1:00 that afternoon. The event is sponsored by the ICOE and the California Academic Decathlon.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
The IID Wants To Hear From You

(An Online survey)....The IID posted it on their website. The Imperial Irrigation District says they want to hear from the community. They are inviting everyone to participate in a short survey to better help them meet community needs. The surveys are available in English and Spanish. They say responces will be held in strict confidence, and individual participants will not be identified. The survey can be taken at your convenience.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

