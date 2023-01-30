(CBP Air Crew assist in suspects arrest)...The Customs and Border Protection Yuma Air Branch responded to the report Monday. There was a report of a possible shooting at Gila Ridge School. Two Border Patrol AS350 helicopters were sent to the scene. The crew of one of the helicopters spotted footprints in an open, undeveloped area south of the school. The crew called in law enforcement officers and a Border Patrol agent. The footprints were confirmed to be fresh and headed towards an industrial area. Law Enforcement followed the footprints and arrested the suspected shooter. No information has been released detailing the reported shooting.

