Two people die in Boone County car accident
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening. At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop […]
pureoldiesspencer.com
One Person Presumed Dead in Kossuth County House Fire
Burt, IA (KICD)– One person is presumed dead and another seriously hurt following a house fire early Thursday in Kossuth County. The Burt Fire Department was notified of a two story home one fire at 404 Walnut Street around 1:30 Thursday morning with additional help being called in from the Algona, Titonka and Bancroft Fire Departments along with medical, law enforcement and emergency management personnel.
trfradio.com
Name Released Following Fatal Snowmobile Crash
A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.
KCCI.com
Iowa woman dies in house fire
BURT, Iowa — A house fire in Burt turned deadly Thursday morning when flames destroyed the structure and caused the roof to collapse. One woman died in the fire, according to the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office. Firefighters and law enforcement arrived on scene at about 1:35 a.m. Once there,...
iheart.com
Story County Sheriff Seeking To ID Burglary Suspects
(Story County, IA) -- The Story County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying burglary suspects seen on video January 30th, when the Zearing bar was broken into. On January 31, 2023 the Zearing gas station was also broken into. The vehicle observed during both break ins is described as a tan or gray Chevy 4 door pickup truck with a white topper.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report February 2, 2023
6:07am: Sparky’s One Stop reported finding a baggy of suspected narcotics on the business floor at 606 Hwy. 30 East. The officer took possession of the drug and is reviewing surveillance video to determine who dropped it. 8:10am: An officer investigated an accident at Lincoln Way and Elm Streets....
algonaradio.com
Fire Claims a Life in Burt
In the early morning of February 2nd the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire in Burt. The house at 404 Walnut Street was reported to be engulfed in flames. The Burt Fire Department was paged and on scene at 1:35 am. Upon arrival,...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
kwit.org
Newscast 02.03.23: New video shows dangers of cell phone use in cars; Using credit cards on the mid-way
A new video being released by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau today features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla says the video is important for all motorists to watch. The...
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of drug charges following a traffic stop early Wednesday afternoon. Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton tells KICD News the stop was initiated around noon in the 200 block of West 8th Street where officers reportedly located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Radio Iowa
Explosion that killed 14 in Eagle Grove was 50 years ago tonight
The Wright County community of Eagle Grove is remembering a tragedy that made worldwide headlines 50 years ago tonight. An explosion rocked the downtown business district, leveling the Chatterbox Cafe, a Coast-to-Coast store and a jewelry story. Fourteen people were killed, including a firefighter and the son of former governor Robert Blue.
KCCI.com
Woman arrested on animal abuse charges in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman previously charged with animal abuse has been charged again. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office arrested Billi Beyer on Tuesday. The sheriff's office says Beyer left a dog and cat alone in her apartment in Farnhamville for several days without food and...
Cedar Rapids Man Charged With 2016 Murder Of Fort Dodge Man
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A Cedar Rapids man is charged with murder in the 2016 death of a man from Fort Dodge. Christopher Johnson was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder. Investigators accuse him of shooting Donald Preston to death while driving in rural Webster County in December of 2016. He’ll appear in court today.
algonaradio.com
Algona Man and Woman Facing Charges
–A pair of Algona residents were taken into custody Friday morning by Algona Police on Kossuth County warrants. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were able to locate both 40-year-old David Robert Steiner and Tammy Steiner just after 11 AM on Friday and placed them under arrest. Online court...
yourfortdodge.com
Arrest Made in Fort Dodge Cold Case
An arrest has been made in a 6 year old Fort Dodge murder case. On Thursday a Cedar Rapids man has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in the cold case of Fort Dodge resident Donald Preston. 49 year old Christopher Johnson is accused of killing Preston in...
KIMT
MercyOne to close a Winnebago County location
BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa - The pandemic, inflation and a lower number of clinical and technical staff entering the healthcare field is part of the reason MercyOne has opted to close a Winnebago County location. The last day MercyOne Buffalo Center will see patients is March 24, and services will be...
KCCI.com
'Where will they live?': Humboldt nursing home residents displaced
HUMBOLDT, Iowa — Where will they live?. That's the question for 45 residents of a Humboldt nursing home that's closing its doors. It's one of six Iowa care facilities shutting down and displacing 260 residents by order of state regulators. "I think it's awful that people are going to...
Death of Emmetsburg child leads to investigation
The death of a child in Emmetsburg is currently being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
kicdam.com
Jim Eldridge, 65, of Spencer
Memorial services for 65-year-old Jim Eldridge of Spencer will be Saturday, February 4th, at 10 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer. A public gathering will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
algonaradio.com
City Receives Another Gift for Central Park Project
–The City of Algona has received another large contribution to assist with the redevelopment of Central Park. The city announced on Tuesday that the Haggard-Twogood Charitable Trust has pledged $100,000 to the effort. Haggard-Twogood spokesman Scott Buchanan stated “The trustees were pleased that the city made development of this amenity...
