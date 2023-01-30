Since last season, Jakob Chychrun has been one of the most-talked-about names in the rumor mill. This is entirely understandable, as he has made it known that he wants to be traded to have the opportunity to play for a contender, and the Coyotes are, of course, far from that. With Chychrun being a star defenseman, the rebuilding Coyotes are looking to receive the biggest offer possible for the 24-year-old. With the trade deadline roughly a month away, there’s reason to believe that a move could very well occur at some point during the next few weeks.

