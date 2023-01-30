Read full article on original website
Bruins Linked to 5 Players Heading into 2023 Trade Deadline
The Boston Bruins are currently at the top of the NHL standings, as they sport a truly spectacular 39-7-5 record. As a result of this and many of their core players getting older, they are expected to be active at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Now with it being just one month away, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. Insiders around the league currently have the Bruins linked to five players, so let’s dive into each of them now.
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks
When it comes to the Chicago Blackhawks and the 2023 trade deadline, the first names that come up are Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, and rightfully so. They are additions to a team looking for a deep postseason run that can be a difference-maker. There are, however, some other names that could be available at the March 3 deadline that could be depth pieces for teams.
Islanders Could Still Flip Bo Horvat: 3 Potential Trade Targets
The New York Islanders pulled off a massive trade deadline deal well ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. A team that was rumored to be intrigued by the possibility of adding Bo Horvat, the Islanders weren’t the favorites to land him and there are some questions about their move to do so, especially considering they sit outside the playoff scene and need Horvat to get in.
Red Wings Have Hidden Gem Trade Deadline Target from Coyotes
The Detroit Red Wings have taken a step in the right direction this season, as they have a 21-19-8 record at the time of this writing. However, although they have been more competitive this season, they still trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are unlikely to browse the trade market for rentals during this campaign. However, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position where he can look to add players with term if he believes it will benefit the team in the long run.
Kings’ Kevin Fiala Trade Is Paying Off
In the 2021-22 season, the Los Angeles Kings made a big step toward being contenders again. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2016. They had spent a few years in the doldrums of the league, and accrued a lot of trade pieces they could use to make a splash and improve their team headed into the 2022-23 season.
5 Must-Lose Canadiens Games that Remain in 2022-23
On the plus side, if the Montreal Canadiens win all their remaining games, they’ll end up with well over 100 points. Seeing as the 100-point Washington Capitals just made the playoffs as the second Eastern Conference wild-card team in 2021-22 though, that still makes the vast majority of those remaining Habs games must-win affairs.
NHL Trade Deadline: 3 Left-Field Fits for Patrick Kane
As trade talk heats up for Patrick Kane, the typical team names get tossed out there when it comes to franchises that would benefit from adding the winger to their roster. The New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, Los Angeles Kings, and others have been mentioned here and by other insiders. But, are there teams no one is seriously looking at which Kane himself might see as a potential fit?
Flames: 7 Wingers Linked to Team Ahead of 2023 Trade Deadline
The trade deadline need for the Calgary Flames this season is fairly simple. They need a top-six winger who can score to help turn the tide of the season. They are also not looking for much more than a rental player considering the new large contracts of Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar that are going to kick in next season. This leaves them with a number of options still to choose from.
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Linked to 3 New Teams by NHL Insider
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, so the rumor mill is naturally starting to heat up because of it. We recently saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, and now Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the biggest rental candidate available because of it. Although he is having a down year by his standards (34 points in 45 games), Chicago’s weak roster can certainly be blamed for that. As a result, a move to a contender could help spark his offensive game again, and that’s why interest in his services is starting to skyrocket.
Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Talk Heating Up: 4 Early Contenders
With news that a few NHL clubs are looking for scorers and in light of news that some recent injuries have opened up cap space for teams, Vladimir Tarasenko‘s name is, all of a sudden, making the rounds in trade rumors and there are a few teams looking in his direction. Among them, the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes could be interesting targets.
Canadiens’ Prospect Harvey-Pinard Earning his Role
The Montreal Canadiens are not just suffering losses, they are also suffering man-games lost to injury. They are one of the top teams in the NHL in that category. If the goal of the 2022-23 season was to be as competitive and entertaining as possible, the number of injuries — nine players are on injured lists as of Jan. 31 — make that an almost impossible task.
Coyotes’ Market for Chychrun Heating Up with 6 Teams Interested
Since last season, Jakob Chychrun has been one of the most-talked-about names in the rumor mill. This is entirely understandable, as he has made it known that he wants to be traded to have the opportunity to play for a contender, and the Coyotes are, of course, far from that. With Chychrun being a star defenseman, the rebuilding Coyotes are looking to receive the biggest offer possible for the 24-year-old. With the trade deadline roughly a month away, there’s reason to believe that a move could very well occur at some point during the next few weeks.
Salary Crunch Time For Oilers: Tough and Trending Trade Fixes
The All-Star Break is meant to promote the best of the best in the NHL (that fact is debatable) but it also gives teams a bit of a breather before the stress and chaos of the trade deadline begins and the final pushes toward the playoffs commence. For the Edmonton Oilers, weighing on their mind must be the urgency that is moving money to become salary cap compliant before Kailer Yamamoto is ready to return to the lineup.
Devils’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Sam Reinhart
The New Jersey Devils are on the hunt for a top-six winger. In an interview with Pierre Lebrun that ran in The Athletic on Friday, Jan. 27, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald confirmed as much. But one thing Fitzgerald did note is that he’s looking to acquire a top-six winger who can be with the Devils beyond the 2022-23 season and not for rentals (from ‘LeBrun: Devils ‘willing to give’ to get at the trade deadline — for the right player’ – The Athletic, 1/27/2023).
Kraken Can Benefit from Matty Beniers Missing All-Star Game
The NHL All-Star Game will take place in Sunrise, Florida, this weekend without a single member of the Seattle Kraken. An injury to Matty Beniers will keep him from attending the event. Initially, this didn’t sit well with the Kraken fan base, especially considering why Beniers won’t be able to attend. However, this may just prove to be the best thing to happen to this team.
Islanders’ Lambert in Hot Seat Following Horvat Acquisition
Despite a blockbuster trade, in which the New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a first-round draft pick, Aatu Raty, and Anthony Beauvillier, the team may not be done making moves ahead of the trade deadline. The Islanders have a 3-5-2 record over the course of their last ten games, which begs the question, is head coach Lane Lambert now on the hot seat? The doors have been swung open on the NHL coaching carousel as the Canucks became the first team to part ways with their head coach last week.
Could Stalled Larkin Contract Talks Lead To Unexpected Trade?
According to Dylan Larkin’s agent Pat Brisson, things between the Detroit Red Wings and the pending UFA are not dire. Negotiations have not gone well to date, but there’s still time to work things out and the Red Wings will try to see if terms on an extension can be reached. While many insiders feel a Larkin signing will eventually get done, what if the two sides can’t come together on something? Is Larkin potentially a name that fans hear more about as the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline creeps closer?
Maple Leafs Should Target Panthers’ Bennett to Bolster Middle Six
There’s been more than enough trade speculation in recent weeks, not just with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but with every team. And, with the news of the Vancouver Canucks trading Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders on Monday, it would appear the first domino has fallen. Now, it...
3 Canadiens’ Prospects Earning a Spot on the Roster
The Montreal Canadiens have injuries piling up as they head into the All-Star Break and their bye week. The hope is that, with the extra time off, some or most of their players will return by the end of the break. With ten players currently on injured reserve (IR), long-term injury reserve (LTIR), or listed as day-to-day, the Habs have been short on the bench for the past few games. During this time, several prospects have been able to play with the big club, show their stuff, and possibly earn permanent time with the team.
Flames News & Rumors: Trade Targets, Huberdeau, Markstrom
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, several players have been linked as potential trade targets in recent days as the trade deadline approaches. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau’s first season in Calgary started off poorly and hasn’t gotten much better since. Meanwhile, Jacob Markstrom, who was also expected to be one of this team’s best players in 2022-23, has struggled in a big way.
