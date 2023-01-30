Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
NHL
Sabres wear 'Choose Love' warmup jerseys on Wednesday
Buffalo celebrates start of Black History Month with special sweaters. The Buffalo Sabres are spreading the love. The Sabres wore "Choose Love" warmup jerseys before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Arena on Wednesday. Buffalo sported the special warmups in honor of their first-ever Choose Love Night which...
The Hockey Writers
All-Time Ontario-Born NHL Lineup
Ontario has developed some of the greatest players to have ever stepped foot onto the ice of an NHL arena. Not only has there been an ability to develop great talent, but there has also been an impressive number of NHL and professional players developed in the province. The selected players and those who just missed the cut have won many Stanley Cup championships, been named to All-Star teams, been nominated to the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF), and are on the 100 Greatest NHL Players list. This article will assemble a starting lineup for an all-Ontario team.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
“He’s the worst rotation player in the league” - JJ Redick reveals harsh yet honest feelings after he saw Draymond Green playing in sophomore year
Former NBA Player turned analyst JJ Redick revealed honest feelings on witnessing Draymond Green play in his sophomore year in the NBA
atozsports.com
Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
NBC Sports
Here is the Phillies' 2023 spring training TV schedule
NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will televise 13 Phillies spring training games, beginning Saturday, February 25 against the New York Yankees and ending March 25 against the Yankees, five days before the Phillies open the regular season on the road against the Rangers. Here's the full schedule for...
NHL
Luukkonen of Sabres named NHL Rookie of the Month for January
NEW YORK - Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who led rookie netminders with six wins in nine starts (6-2-1, 3.05 GAA, .907 SV%) to help Buffalo climb within one point of a playoff spot, has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for January. Luukkonen edged Calgary Flames goaltender...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Have Hidden Gem Trade Deadline Target from Coyotes
The Detroit Red Wings have taken a step in the right direction this season, as they have a 21-19-8 record at the time of this writing. However, although they have been more competitive this season, they still trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are unlikely to browse the trade market for rentals during this campaign. However, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position where he can look to add players with term if he believes it will benefit the team in the long run.
NHL
NHL, Panthers, Penguins spread message of diversity, inclusion in hockey
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Emmanuel Umoffia said he was surprised to see the number of Black people who work at the NHL and its clubs in key positions. "I didn't know," said Umoffia, a 7-foot, 3-inch center for Florida Memorial University's men's basketball team. "Just being here today kind of opened my eyes towards hockey, and I want to be associated with it."
The Hockey Writers
3 Playoff Contenders That Could Trade for Flyers’ Ivan Provorov
The Philadelphia Flyers will look to rebuild over the next few seasons due to the lack of talent on the roster that will not allow them to be in a position to compete for a playoff spot. Ivan Provorov’s long-term future with them has been in question as he has not been the elite number-one defenseman they envisioned after selecting him seventh overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs or Eagles? Famous groundhog makes its pick
Thursday, Punxsutawney Phil determined that there would be six more weeks of winter. But another groundhog prophesied a fate that will lift the spirits of Philadelphia fans who will be facing prolonged cold. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Lady Edwina of the Turtle Back Zoo in Essex...
markerzone.com
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for February 2
* Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns continued their recent strings of success as the Hurricanes captured their seventh straight victory and entered the All-Star break with their second double-digit point streak of the season. * Defensemen accounted for two of five goals as the NHL-leading Bruins bested their division rivals...
Two Phillies Games Will Air Exclusively on Peacock
Two Philadelphia Phillies games will air exclusively on the streaming platform Peacock this upcoming season.
Wife of 49ers star: Eagles fans wished me dead
So much for the City of Brotherly Love. The wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner posted a video on TikTok Wednesday, detailing her troubles with Philadelphia Eagles fans at Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Per TMZ, Sydney Warner didn’t enjoy her time at Lincoln Financial Field, and it...
Comments / 0