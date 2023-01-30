South Central wins seven matches at Western

COLLINS — The South Central wrestling had four wrestlers combine to go 7-1 on Saturday at the Western Reserve Terry Munroe Invitational.

The tournament was not run in a traditional format because of low numbers, so it was a primetime quad match among Toledo Start, South Central, Oberlin and the host Roughriders.

“As a team we went 7-5,” S.C. head coach Ken Johnson said. “We were matched up just to get as many matches as possible.”

Wrestling at both 113 and 120 pounds, Diton Farnsworth was 2-0 with a pair of pins for the Trojans. Dixon Blanton (165) was 2-0 with a pin and a major decision, while Hayden Berry (175) was 2-0 with a technical fall and a decision.

Also for South Central, Cole Frankart was 1-1 with a victory by pin.

“This was an interesting event for us this week,” Johnson said. “It's not very often you have a quad on a Saturday evening. Our guys came out and gave it their best effort again. As a coaching staff we were not disappointed … even the losses we had were competitive.”

The Trojans will be among seven total area teams at the Margaretta Invitational on Feb. 11 as their final tuneup before the Firelands Conference championships, slated for Feb. 18 at St. Paul.

“These athletes continue to improve and as a result, they keep seeing good results,” Johnson said. “The end of season is quickly approaching. Several of these guys could have an exciting end-of-season run. We are hopeful.”

JUNIOR HIGH

St. Paul fourth at Seneca East

ATTICA — The St. Paul junior high wrestling team placed fourth among 27 teams on Saturday at the Seneca East Invitational.

The Flyers scored 164 points in the pool-style tournament with three individual champions.

Vince Caizzo was 4-0 with three pins in 1:04, 56 seconds and 2:52 at the 98-pound weight class. He then posted an 8-7 decision in the finals to cap his day.

At 128, Zeke Dvorak was 5-0 with pins in 28 seconds, 1:49, 2:48 and 2:30. Dvorak then won his finals match for first place with an 8-6 decision.

Rafael Gross (160) was also 5-0 with three pins (1:00, 2:12, 1:40) and a technical fall (16-1). Gross then needed just 36 seconds for the pin in the finals, which also earned him Most Valuable Wrestler of the tournament for the upper weights.

At 122, Adam Dowdell went 4-1 to place third. He had three pins (1:16, 3:00, 2:28) and fell in the semifinals before winning his third-place match with a 7-2 decision.

Wyatt Houser (86) placed fourth with one pin (1:18), while Levi Rospert also went 4-1 to finish in fifth. Rospert was 2-1 in his pool (17-1, 3-2) and won both bracket matches via major (12-3) and decision (5-1).

Also for St. Paul, Camden Coetzee (172) won twice by pin (10 seconds, 1:18) to finish sixth, while Blake McDonald (128), River Couch (142) and Landon Kennebeck (150) all won matches.