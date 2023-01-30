Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Entergy Arkansas statewide winter storm update
The final line of severe winter weather and freezing rain produced ice of up to half an inch within areas in the southern region of Arkansas, Entergy Arkansas said in a statement Thursday night. The ice storm resulted in approximately 53,000 customer outages at the peak on Thursday morning. Currently...
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
Kait 8
Feb. 2: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, Feb. 2. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The final round of wintry weather continues to move through our southern counties this morning. Temperatures across Region 8 will climb above freezing later today which will...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for one last round of wintry weather this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of northern Arkansas until noon on Thursday. The counties include:. Baxter, Ark. Benton, Ark. Boone, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Fulton, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Marion,...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Totals
Our three-day ice storm is beginning to wrap up across Arkansas and there are dozens of ice/sleet reports from across the state.
Kait 8
Power outages reported following 3 bouts of ice
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While many Arkansans slept, a third round of sleet and freezing rain moved across the state leaving thousands to wake to cold, dark homes. At 6 a.m. Thursday, Entergy Arkansas reported that 23,280 customers were without power. The hardest hit areas were primarily in the southern...
Drivers concerned for third round of ice in central Arkansas
Another round of ice coming in means another round of slick roads for drivers.
Entergy Arkansas warns of text scam about power outages
Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning customers of a recent text scam.
Thousands of Arkansans without power during ice storm
This week’s ice storm left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Thursday morning.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Freezing Rain today and tonight with a transition to sleet
Another round of icy weather is coming today and will carry through tomorrow morning. This will likely start as freezing rain in South Arkansas this morning and then move into Central Arkansas during the afternoon hours. Then, it will transition to more of a sleet mix in Central Arkansas around Midnight and in the overnight hours. South Arkansas will continue to get mostly freezing rain. North Arkansas will see little precipitation in the form of light sleet and some light snow.
In the dark: 74,000 customers in south Arkansas without power
The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Warning extended until noon Thursday
A third round of wintry weather is likely later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning after a first round dropped sleet & freezing rain Monday night and a more potent second round adding ice Tuesday afternoon.
Many Arkansas offices closing Tuesday due to icy weather
With winter weather moving into central Arkansas late Monday night, several closures across the region have begun popping up to prepare Arkansans to stay off predicted icy roads.
KATV
Due to recent inclement weather Waste Management has paused operations in Jefferson County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Waste Management announced it will be pausing residential services in Jefferson County due to the effects of the recent winter weather. "The safety of our employees is paramount to Waste Management," said Jamie Vernon, public sector manager for Waste Management. "We are sorry for the inconvenience this storm event has caused our customers."
KATV
Central Arkansas school closings begin ahead of winter storms Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Schools across Arkansas are beginning to close as winter storms move in Monday afternoon. Some areas of north and northeast Arkansas were covered with ice and snow during the morning hours and are expected to receive more precipitation throughout the day. The following schools will...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Icy Weather Wraps Up Thursday
ICE STORM WARNING continues through Thursday morning as another round of freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet at times, moves across the state. The most significant impacts will likely be south of US 64 through central Arkansas and southward to US 278 where .2 to.3″ of ice accumulation is possible. Dangerous driving conditions and scattered power outages will be possible with the heaviest icing from around 11pm through around 4am. Temperatures are expected to be rising above freezing by mid mid morning through early afternoon.
Kait 8
ARDOT speaks on current road conditions
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away. Region 8 News spoke with District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on current road conditions. You can view the interview above. You can find...
