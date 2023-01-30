Another round of icy weather is coming today and will carry through tomorrow morning. This will likely start as freezing rain in South Arkansas this morning and then move into Central Arkansas during the afternoon hours. Then, it will transition to more of a sleet mix in Central Arkansas around Midnight and in the overnight hours. South Arkansas will continue to get mostly freezing rain. North Arkansas will see little precipitation in the form of light sleet and some light snow.

