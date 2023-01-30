ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Entergy Arkansas statewide winter storm update

The final line of severe winter weather and freezing rain produced ice of up to half an inch within areas in the southern region of Arkansas, Entergy Arkansas said in a statement Thursday night. The ice storm resulted in approximately 53,000 customer outages at the peak on Thursday morning. Currently...
ARKANSAS STATE
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kait 8

Feb. 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, Feb. 2. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The final round of wintry weather continues to move through our southern counties this morning. Temperatures across Region 8 will climb above freezing later today which will...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Power outages reported following 3 bouts of ice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While many Arkansans slept, a third round of sleet and freezing rain moved across the state leaving thousands to wake to cold, dark homes. At 6 a.m. Thursday, Entergy Arkansas reported that 23,280 customers were without power. The hardest hit areas were primarily in the southern...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Freezing Rain today and tonight with a transition to sleet

Another round of icy weather is coming today and will carry through tomorrow morning. This will likely start as freezing rain in South Arkansas this morning and then move into Central Arkansas during the afternoon hours. Then, it will transition to more of a sleet mix in Central Arkansas around Midnight and in the overnight hours. South Arkansas will continue to get mostly freezing rain. North Arkansas will see little precipitation in the form of light sleet and some light snow.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Due to recent inclement weather Waste Management has paused operations in Jefferson County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Waste Management announced it will be pausing residential services in Jefferson County due to the effects of the recent winter weather. "The safety of our employees is paramount to Waste Management," said Jamie Vernon, public sector manager for Waste Management. "We are sorry for the inconvenience this storm event has caused our customers."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
KATV

Central Arkansas school closings begin ahead of winter storms Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Schools across Arkansas are beginning to close as winter storms move in Monday afternoon. Some areas of north and northeast Arkansas were covered with ice and snow during the morning hours and are expected to receive more precipitation throughout the day. The following schools will...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Icy Weather Wraps Up Thursday

ICE STORM WARNING continues through Thursday morning as another round of freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet at times, moves across the state. The most significant impacts will likely be south of US 64 through central Arkansas and southward to US 278 where .2 to.3″ of ice accumulation is possible. Dangerous driving conditions and scattered power outages will be possible with the heaviest icing from around 11pm through around 4am. Temperatures are expected to be rising above freezing by mid mid morning through early afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

ARDOT speaks on current road conditions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away. Region 8 News spoke with District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on current road conditions. You can view the interview above. You can find...
ARKANSAS STATE

