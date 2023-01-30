Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Oil surges after strong U.S. jobs data
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data, but were still set for weekly falls as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products and more signs of demand recovery in top consumer China. Brent crude futures gained $1.16, or 1.4%,...
kalkinemedia.com
Fed seen hiking policy rate above 5% as hiring surges
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to need at least two more interest-rate hikes, lifting the benchmark rate to above 5%, to slow an unexpectedly strong labor market seen as contributing to high inflation. That was the betting in financial markets on Friday after the U.S. Labor Department reported...
kalkinemedia.com
Pakistani rupee hits record low of 276.58 against dollar in inter-bank
KARACHI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Pakistani rupee fell 1.9% to a record low of 276.58 per dollar in the inter-bank market, according to the central bank. The rupee has dropped 16.5% since an artificial cap on the currency was lifted last week. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid, Writing by Tanvi Mehta, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
kalkinemedia.com
Qatar's central bank keeps rates unchanged after Fed's 25 bps hike
Qatar's central bank said on Wednesday it was keeping its interest rates unchanged after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hike of 25 basis points. The Central Bank of Qatar kept its deposit, lending and repo rates at 5%, 5.5% and 5.25%, respectively. CBQ typically follows the Fed's moves as the Qatari riyal is pegged to the dollar. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai)
kalkinemedia.com
Briscoe Group Says Full-Year Group Sales Were Up 5.56%
* EXPECTS FULL-YEAR NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NOT LESS THAN NZ$88 MILLION Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Czech central bank: alternative scenario would keep interest rates stable for 3 quarters
PRAGUE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A stable interest rate scenario discussed by the Czech central bank's board on Thursday, as an alternative to baseline outlook seeing a hike, would keep interest rates stable for three quarters, the bank said in a presentation on Friday. Subsequently, the rate path is higher...
kalkinemedia.com
India's Kansai Nerolac posts profit slide as extended monsoon hits demand
BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - India's Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd reported a more than 14% drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by a monsoon-induced demand slump in its decorative unit. The Japanese Kansai Paint Co Ltd-owned paint maker said consolidated net profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31 fell...
kalkinemedia.com
How did these three US industrial stocks fare in January?
Raytheon Technologies reported sales of US$ 18.1 billion in Q4 2022. Deere & Company paid a quarterly dividend of US$ 1.20 per share. Union Pacific achieved Q4 2022 operating revenue of US$ 6.2 billion. Industrial stocks are companies that have been in existence for a long time and form the...
kalkinemedia.com
US STOCKS-Wall St falls as jobs data fans higher rate fears
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) U.S. job growth accelerates in Jan, jobless rate ticks down. (Updates prices, details) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian. Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged lower...
kalkinemedia.com
3 penny stocks to keep an eye on amid interest rates hike
Penny stocks have a trade value of less than £1 and a market cap of less than £100 million. But investors are often buoyed by their high risk-reward ratio and tend to explore them during inflationary conditions. With the Bank of England (BoE) raising the interest rates UK...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Fed hikes 25 bps, U.S. stocks gyrate, await Powell presser
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. FED HIKES 25 BPS, U.S. STOCKS GYRATE, AWAIT POWELL PRESSER (1420 EST/1920 GMT) The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage...
kalkinemedia.com
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 03
Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: S&P Global January PMI survey on South Africa S&P Global January PMI survey on Kenya S&P Global January PMI survey on Ghana S&P to announce ratings decision on Nigeria GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares turned lower and the dollar regained some of its footing on Friday, as disappointing earnings from U.S. tech giants undermined sentiment ahead of a key U.S. non-farm payrolls report. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices were little changed on Friday, with major benchmarks headed for their second straight week of losses, as the market awaited further signs of fuel demand recovery in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on South African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand held steady on Thursday, after surging a day earlier when the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= weakened slightly on Thursday, as persistent demand for dollars from importers in the oil market weighed on the local currency, traders said. POPE AFRICA CONGO ABUSE Around two dozen activists and sexual abuse victims demonstrated in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital on Thursday across the road from a cathedral where Pope Francis was meeting clergy. POPE AFRICA CONGO Pope Francis on Thursday urged young people in Democratic Republic of Congo to forge a new future without the ethnic rivalry, corruption and distrust that have fuelled so many bloody conflicts in Africa. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator on Thursday started distributing electronic cards to cocoa farmers to help track beans from plantations to their export ports and ensure the growers are paid a guaranteed price for their produce. GHANA MINING South Africa-listed gold miner Gold Fields on Thursday said it is disputing tax payments demanded by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) after an audit and is working with the tax authority to resolve the matter. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe's central bank on Thursday said it will allow exporters, including miners, to keep 75% of their export earnings in foreign currency after the current cap of 60% drew complaints from the industry. AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE Senegal's President Macky Sall said on Thursday that financing is in place to enable construction to begin in earnest on a $1.13 billion deep-water port being developed by Dubai's state-owned port operator DP World. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on.
kalkinemedia.com
UK shares slip as weak tech earnings weigh on mood
(Reuters) - UK stocks slipped on Friday after disappointing earnings from Wall Street's tech giants offset a bout of optimism over major central banks nearing the end of their interest-rate hike cycle. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.1% by 0810 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index slid 0.5%...
kalkinemedia.com
IMF giving Pakistan tough time in 'unimaginable' economic crisis - PM
Foreign reserves down less than three weeks import cover. Local currency at record low after being in free fall. (Updates with rupee devaluation) ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday the International Monetary Fund was giving his country a tough time over unlocking stalled funding from a $6.5 billion bailout, at a time of "unimaginable" economic crisis.
kalkinemedia.com
Chinese auto sensor maker Hesai to raise up to $171 mln in U.S. IPO
SYDNEY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chinese sensor maker Hesai Group is aiming to raise up to $171 million in a U.S initial public offering (IPO), the first major deal by a Chinese company since the country's borders re-opened early last month, according to its regulatory filings. Shanghai-based Hesai, which produces...
kalkinemedia.com
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Bounty (ASX:BUY) shares skyrocket 57% today; is this the reason?. Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - Tom Girardi, a former high-profile trial lawyer known for...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold sees choppy price action in run-up to Fed decision
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, the downside limited by a weaker dollar, while investors looked forward to the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike decision and its Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on monetary policy outlook. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,926.31 per ounce by 1:14 p.m. ET (1814...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq Composite strives for five
Q4 unit labor costs prelim < est; Q4 productivity > est. Euro STOXX 600 index up >1%; ECB, BOE both hike 50 bps. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. NASDAQ COMPOSITE STRIVES FOR...
kalkinemedia.com
Nojima To Raise Monthly Base Salary By Average 4% For Employees Working For Its Three Group Companies - Nikkei
* NOJIMA TO RAISE MONTHLY BASE SALARY BY AVERAGE 4% FOR EMPLOYEES WORKING FOR ITS THREE GROUP COMPANIES - NIKKEI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
kalkinemedia.com
EXPLAINER-The Fed says disinflation is welcome. What is that, exactly?
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Financial markets this week latched on to what U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called "most welcome" disinflation, betting it signals the central bank's war on high inflation is nearing an end. Powell in fact used the word 15 times during his 45-minute press conference...
Comments / 0