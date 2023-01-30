ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyso.org

Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing

Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees. The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. Adam Groshans is the...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Franklin students return to class after threat was made toward high school

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two schools in Warren County were evacuated Wednesday morning after one of the schools received a threat, according to Franklin City Schools. The district says both Franklin High School and Franklin Junior High School students evacuated campus at 9:26 a.m. Franklin police and fire departments were...
FRANKLIN, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests

Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Waynesville police are investigating a so-called “kill list” targeting a student’s classmates at Waynesville Elementary. Police say a 9-year-old fourth-grader girl created the kill list with several names on it. Several students allegedly reported it to a teacher, who in turn reported it to the police department.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton celebrates raising of African American Flag

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The community gathered at Dayton City Hall Wednesday to celebrate the raising of the African American Flag. Kweku Larry Franklin Crowe, co-convener of the Dayton Africana Elders Council, said the red, black and green flag is a rallying point for Black people around the world to look out for their interests.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Safer streets and roads are coming soon, thanks to new, federal funding

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton said they have seen an uptick in speeding and distracted driving. However, new federal funding should help solve some of these issues. Dayton has received 160,000 dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation as a part of the Safer Streets for All...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
DAYTON, OH
insightscare.com

Misti Foust-Cofield: An Empathetic Thoughtful Leader Facilitating C.A.R.E—Courtesy, Attitude, Respect, and Enthusiasm

Success in every field depends on leadership. Great leaders combine inspiration, communication, insight, and direction to bring about effective management of organizations. When it comes to nursing, those characteristics are particularly crucial. Team members who receive support find it easier to manage the pressures that arise from everyday challenges. Good...
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

BREAKING: Dayton-based Mikesell's announces closure of operations

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton icon is closing its doors after more than 112 years. Mikesell's said today it is liquidating its assets and will "transition all Mikesell's brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible." The company said Mike-Sell's Inc. is beginning...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Metro Library hosts exhibit on renter eviction

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Metro Library will be hosting 'EVICTED'. EVICTED will give patrons the chance to step into the world of low-income renter eviction – one of America’s most devastating issues. The National Building Museum created the exhibit in response to this national crisis. Inspired...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

High School teams go red for American Heart Month

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Februaryis AmericanHeartMonth.To help raise awareness of the need for heart health screenings,Kettering Health’s Sports Medicine and Heart and Vascularcare teams as well as local high schools are partnering to hold “Red Games” at basketball games in February. Kettering Health’s Sports Medicine team provides...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon. According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy