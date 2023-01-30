Read full article on original website
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
Backpacks donated in honor of former Dayton Public Schools teacher
Retired teacher Elizabeth Waggoner recently passed away. In lieu of flowers, she asked that backpacks filled with school supplies be donated to Valerie Elementary School.
dayton247now.com
Clark County appoints new Human Resource Director of Developmental Disabilities
CLARK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Tim J. Newell has been appointed to Human Resources Director of Developmental Disabilities of Clark County. The Developmental Disabilities of Clark County is a publicly funded agency that empowers people throughout their lifetime to achieve their fullest potential. The group also funds and supports the F.F....
wyso.org
Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing
Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees. The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. Adam Groshans is the...
Fox 19
Franklin students return to class after threat was made toward high school
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two schools in Warren County were evacuated Wednesday morning after one of the schools received a threat, according to Franklin City Schools. The district says both Franklin High School and Franklin Junior High School students evacuated campus at 9:26 a.m. Franklin police and fire departments were...
Trans woman charged with public indecency for using female YMCA facilities
Xenia police received several complaints of a naked man in the females’ locker room of the YMCA branch, which is located on Progress Drive in Xenia, according to the criminal complaint.
Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests
Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Little Miami River leak wasn't sewage, Hamilton County Health said
After urging people to stay away from the Little Miami River, Hamilton County Public Health announced a leak flowing into the river was not caused by a sewer line break.
‘They should be worrying about school; Fairborn mom says transgender child being discriminated
A mother claims her child, a freshman in high school, is being discriminated against because the child is transgender.
Fox 19
Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Waynesville police are investigating a so-called “kill list” targeting a student’s classmates at Waynesville Elementary. Police say a 9-year-old fourth-grader girl created the kill list with several names on it. Several students allegedly reported it to a teacher, who in turn reported it to the police department.
Transgender woman facing indecent exposure charges for using female locker room at Xenia YMCA
A transgender woman who has not undergone gender reassignment surgery is facing indecent exposure after complains from women using the locker room at the Xenia YMCA.
dayton247now.com
Dayton celebrates raising of African American Flag
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The community gathered at Dayton City Hall Wednesday to celebrate the raising of the African American Flag. Kweku Larry Franklin Crowe, co-convener of the Dayton Africana Elders Council, said the red, black and green flag is a rallying point for Black people around the world to look out for their interests.
dayton247now.com
Safer streets and roads are coming soon, thanks to new, federal funding
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton said they have seen an uptick in speeding and distracted driving. However, new federal funding should help solve some of these issues. Dayton has received 160,000 dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation as a part of the Safer Streets for All...
dayton247now.com
$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
insightscare.com
Misti Foust-Cofield: An Empathetic Thoughtful Leader Facilitating C.A.R.E—Courtesy, Attitude, Respect, and Enthusiasm
Success in every field depends on leadership. Great leaders combine inspiration, communication, insight, and direction to bring about effective management of organizations. When it comes to nursing, those characteristics are particularly crucial. Team members who receive support find it easier to manage the pressures that arise from everyday challenges. Good...
dayton247now.com
BREAKING: Dayton-based Mikesell's announces closure of operations
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton icon is closing its doors after more than 112 years. Mikesell's said today it is liquidating its assets and will "transition all Mikesell's brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible." The company said Mike-Sell's Inc. is beginning...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Metro Library hosts exhibit on renter eviction
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Metro Library will be hosting 'EVICTED'. EVICTED will give patrons the chance to step into the world of low-income renter eviction – one of America’s most devastating issues. The National Building Museum created the exhibit in response to this national crisis. Inspired...
dayton247now.com
Gem City Market continues to support families as emergency SNAP benefits end soon
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With inflation at its record high and SNAP Benefit Emergency Funds coming to an end, Gem City Market continues to provide affordable groceries for families. Gem City Market board members shared they are looking for innovative ways to help residents in the community. The market offered...
dayton247now.com
High School teams go red for American Heart Month
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Februaryis AmericanHeartMonth.To help raise awareness of the need for heart health screenings,Kettering Health’s Sports Medicine and Heart and Vascularcare teams as well as local high schools are partnering to hold “Red Games” at basketball games in February. Kettering Health’s Sports Medicine team provides...
ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon. According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, […]
