Slide 1 of 15: Starting Thursday, all Amtrak long distance trains will be suspended due to an impending rail worker strike. Amtrak uses 21,000 miles of track owned by the freight rail operators involved in union negotiations. The rail worker strike would "significantly impact intercity passenger rail service," Amtrak said. Amtrak has suspended some of its most storied and picturesque routes this week in preparation for an impending rail worker strike that could further upend supply chains and damage the US economy. Starting Thursday, all of Amtrak's long-distance train routes will be canceled until further notice. "Amtrak will only operate trains this week that we can ensure will have enough time to reach their final destinations by 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.," a spokesperson for the train operator said Wednesday, adding that Amtrak will notify customers whose trips are impacted by the cancelations. Tuesday departures for the Southwest Chief, Empire Builder, California Zephyr, and a portion of the Texas Eagle routes have all been pre-emptively canceled in order to avoid passenger disruptions, an Amtrak spokesperson told Insider. On Wednesday, Amtrak suspended departures on the City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Lake Shore Limited, Silver Star, Sunset Limited, and Texas Eagle routes. Thursday departures along the Auto Train, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, and Palmetto routes have also been canceled. If freight rail carriers do not reach a resolution with two major worker unions, shorter state-supported routes could also be canceled this week, the spokesperson added. While Amtrak itself is not involved in the union negotiations, its trains travel on 21,000 miles of track throughout the Midwest and western US — nearly all of which is owned, maintained, and controlled by freight railroads. As a result, a freight rail worker strike would "significantly impact intercity passenger rail service," Amtrak said.Most travel within Amtrak's owned-and-operated Northeast Corridor between Boston, New York, and Washington would not be affected by the potential strike, as they do not operate on freight rail tracks. The higher-speed Acela line will operate a full schedule and only a small number of Northeast Regional departures would be impacted by any strike, Amtrak said. Passengers whose trips are affected by these changes will be able to change their reservation to another travel date, waiving any difference in fare for departures through Oct. 31, or receive a full refund without cancelation fees. Here's the full list of train departures impacted by the cancelations:

15 DAYS AGO