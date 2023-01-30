Read full article on original website
Amtrak is about to undergo a major revamp to some of its overnight trains. After four decades without any changes, the company has officially decided to replace railcars on 14 world-famous overnight routes, including the Auto Train, California Zephyr, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, and Southwest Chief. More than 10 manufacturers have been called to attention, and proposals for the new railcars have already started flowing in.
Slide 1 of 15: Starting Thursday, all Amtrak long distance trains will be suspended due to an impending rail worker strike. Amtrak uses 21,000 miles of track owned by the freight rail operators involved in union negotiations. The rail worker strike would "significantly impact intercity passenger rail service," Amtrak said. Amtrak has suspended some of its most storied and picturesque routes this week in preparation for an impending rail worker strike that could further upend supply chains and damage the US economy. Starting Thursday, all of Amtrak's long-distance train routes will be canceled until further notice. "Amtrak will only operate trains this week that we can ensure will have enough time to reach their final destinations by 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.," a spokesperson for the train operator said Wednesday, adding that Amtrak will notify customers whose trips are impacted by the cancelations. Tuesday departures for the Southwest Chief, Empire Builder, California Zephyr, and a portion of the Texas Eagle routes have all been pre-emptively canceled in order to avoid passenger disruptions, an Amtrak spokesperson told Insider. On Wednesday, Amtrak suspended departures on the City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Lake Shore Limited, Silver Star, Sunset Limited, and Texas Eagle routes. Thursday departures along the Auto Train, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, and Palmetto routes have also been canceled. If freight rail carriers do not reach a resolution with two major worker unions, shorter state-supported routes could also be canceled this week, the spokesperson added. While Amtrak itself is not involved in the union negotiations, its trains travel on 21,000 miles of track throughout the Midwest and western US — nearly all of which is owned, maintained, and controlled by freight railroads. As a result, a freight rail worker strike would "significantly impact intercity passenger rail service," Amtrak said.Most travel within Amtrak's owned-and-operated Northeast Corridor between Boston, New York, and Washington would not be affected by the potential strike, as they do not operate on freight rail tracks. The higher-speed Acela line will operate a full schedule and only a small number of Northeast Regional departures would be impacted by any strike, Amtrak said. Passengers whose trips are affected by these changes will be able to change their reservation to another travel date, waiving any difference in fare for departures through Oct. 31, or receive a full refund without cancelation fees. Here's the full list of train departures impacted by the cancelations:
Amtrak has requested a waiver for regression testing of its certified Positive Train Control system, according to a Federal Register notice published on Feb. 2. On Jan. 6, Amtrak submitted a document entitled ‘‘Advanced Civil Speed Enforcement System (ACSES II) Regression Test Waiver Request,’’ to the Federal Railroad Administration. Amtrak is seeking FRA approval of its request relating to its FRA-certified ACSES II positive train control system on its PTC-equipped track, the document said.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced temporary weekday train schedule adjustments on the Hartford Line, effective Jan. 29 through April 7, 2023. The work is required to accommodate the final phase of work on Amtrak’s Rail Replacement Project. The Rail Replacement Project is divided into three stages of work to replace rail that is nearing the end of its useful life and keep the railroad in a state of good repair.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Feb. 2 that construction on two elevators to make Queensboro Plaza a fully accessible station will begin this weekend. An elevator at the station’s southern entrance and an elevator connecting the mezzanine to the two platforms are among the projects planned. The station is a busy transfer point in Queens, serving approximately 70,000 riders on an average weekday in November of 2022. The estimate includes commuters who enter at the station as well as those transferring between the 7, N, and W lines, MTA said.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority welcomed President Joe Biden Jan. 31 to the MTA Long Island Rail Road West Side Yard at Hudson Yards. Standing alongside LIRR employees and Amtrak personnel, President Biden announced the availability of $1.2 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s new National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program (MEGA) for nine projects across the country. The funding includes $292 million to complete an early phase of the Hudson Tunnel Project.
