ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

World champ freeskier Kyle Smaine dies in avalanche in Japan

ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQaOW_0kWaHbdj00

TOKYO -- World champion halfpipe skier Kyle Smaine died after getting buried in an avalanche in the mountains of central Japan over the weekend.

The U.S. Freeski team posted on social media about the 31-year-old American's death. Smaine, who lived in Lake Tahoe, California, recently posted that he was taking the trip to ski in the backcountry of the Nagano prefecture to enjoy the "unbelievable snow quality."

His wife, Jenna Dramise, also posted on Instagram, writing, "Tonight I hope to ride some pow or bikes with you in my dreams."

There had been heavy snowfall in the area at the time of Smaine's trip, and authorities had issued avalanche warnings.

Photographer Grant Gunderson, who was on the trip, detailed the avalanche on social media and said Smaine "was thrown 50 meters by the air blast and buried and killed." Two other skiers were with Smaine, one of whom died and another who was buried in nearly 5 feet of snow but emerged unscathed. Gunderson did not give the full names of the other skiers.

Smaine won the world championship in ski halfpipe in 2015, the year after that discipline was added to the Olympics. His last major contest was a World Cup in Mammoth Mountain, California, that he won in January 2018.

Tributes to Smaine poured in on his Instagram page . On its own Instagram posting, the U.S. Freeski team wrote, "Kyle Smaine was a World Champion freeskier, loved exploring the mountains, was a fierce competitor but an even better person and friend."

Comments / 2

Related
Vice

‘Absolute Worst Nightmare’: US Ski Champion Killed by Avalanche in Japan

In his last video, U.S. freestyle skier Kyle Smaine was seen jetting down a powdery slope in central Japan, whooping and laughing. This, he said in an Instagram post, was what kept bringing him to Japan each winter—the “unbelievable snow quality.”. But just nine hours after the 31-year-old...
New York Post

Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip

Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
The Independent

Father loses both legs shielding his family in snow blower accident on California ski trip

A father lost both his legs after shielding his daughters from a snow blower as they were on their way to skiing lessons at a resort in California. The accident took place in the morning of 15 December at Mammoth Mountain in Northern California when Dave Miln and his daughters Isla, 3, and Anna, 1, “had a traumatic life changing interaction with a Mechanical Road Snow Blower,” according to a description on a GoFundMe fundraiser organised by Tsen Bogan. Mr Miln’s “actions ultimately saved the lives” of his daughters by “keeping Anna under his body and doing his best...
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
Whiskey Riff

Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Julian Sands’ hiking partner: ‘Obviously something has gone wrong’

A close friend and hiking partner of Julian Sands said it is obvious “something has gone wrong” after the British actor’s disappearance in California’s San Gabriel Mountains.Sands, 65, was reported missing more than two weeks ago after he failed to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy region.Numerous searches for the actor have since been undertaken on foot and by air by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies.Fellow actor Kevin Ryan told the PA news agency Sands is “the most advanced hiker I know” and would not go on a hike unprepared.Sitting on the edge of...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Makes Mexican Diver Its Buffet, Making It The First Fatal Shark Attack of 2023

A great white shark decided to make a diver its buffet in the waters off Mexico earlier in January, according to recent reports, which said the incident occurred in front of a fisherman who was also present at that time. The marine predator decapitated the male diver who was searching for mollusks. Based on records, the incident is considered to be the the first fatal shark attack of 2023.
ESPN

ESPN

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy