MILWAUKEE — A hit TV sitcom that showcased Milwaukee in the late 70s and early 80s was back in the headlines this week, after one of the main actresses passed away. Cindy Williams, who played Shirley Feeney in "Laverne & Shirley," was 75-years-old when she died Wednesday. Her family confirmed she died in Los Angeles after a brief illness. The family made the announcement on Monday.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO