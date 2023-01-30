ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

'Laverne & Shirley' was a 'point of pride' for Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A hit TV sitcom that showcased Milwaukee in the late 70s and early 80s was back in the headlines this week, after one of the main actresses passed away. Cindy Williams, who played Shirley Feeney in "Laverne & Shirley," was 75-years-old when she died Wednesday. Her family confirmed she died in Los Angeles after a brief illness. The family made the announcement on Monday.
Small business looks forward to migration of Northwestern Mutual employees

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual announced Thursday it plans to relocate nearly 2,000 employees from its Franklin location as a part of a $500 million campus project. The decision to move the employees to downtown Milwaukee will likely have a positive impact on surrounding businesses. 4one4 Nutrition is a downtown...
Downtown Racine sees small business growth

RACINE, Wis. — Downtown Racine is seeing a lot of growth when it comes to new small businesses. According to data from the Downtown Racine Corporation, which works to promote business downtown, 35 new businesses opened up in 2022. Their data also shows nine businesses closed downtown during that...
Milwaukee will host a GOP presidential primary debate

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee can expect to host a presidential primary debate for GOP candidates, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said. The primary debate will run in the city before it hosts the 2024 Republican National Convention. McDaniel did not confirm where the Milwaukee-based debate would fall amongst other...
