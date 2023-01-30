ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Rise in First Month of 2023 Moves Crypto Fear Index From ‘Extreme Fear’ to ‘Greed’ – Market Updates Bitcoin News

Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
Fortune

There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again

UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal

Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
Motley Fool

Buy This Beaten-Down EV Stock Before It's Too Late

GM is ready to start ramping up its EV business, with major launches planned for this year. The company is targeting $50 billion in EV revenue and a production capacity of 1 million units by 2025. GM's longer-term goals are equally ambitious, and the company's EV initiatives can be funded...

