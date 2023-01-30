ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
agewisekingcounty.org

Seattle Histories: The CD

My parents migrated to Seattle from Texas in 1948 along with many other African American families after WWII. My father, a veteran, used his VA loan and bought the house on Alder Street for $28,000. He and other Black men worked in the shipyards unloading cargo. Though they weren’t paid as union workers, the money was better than most jobs they could get back home in Texas. My mother was a maid in Broadmoor. Broadmoor was, and still is, a gated community in the city’s Madison Park.
SEATTLE, WA
foodsafetynews.com

Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation

Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
SEATTLE, WA
addictedtovacation.com

The Top Five Road Trip Destinations Around Seattle

There are numerous amazing sights and stunning landscapes that you can explore from downtown Seattle. Here are the top five road trips from Seattle. Whether you are simply visiting Seattle or you live here, the Emerald City is the perfect jumping-off point for those looking to explore incredible sights. This is a place that can leave you with a lot of unique experiences.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Can anti-intrusion fog system stop Seattle crime in its tracks?

Despite Seattle’s crime crisis continuing to worsen — while seemingly nothing is being done about it — a California-based company may have a creative solution to deter potential criminals and protect local businesses. The same systems in place aren’t working — that’s obvious. Outside-of-the-box thinking is necessary,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years

Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Officials seek answers from USPS on missing mail in western Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Persistent problems with the post office continue in western Washington and across the country. Dennis Fleck, who has been documenting problems with mail delivery at his house and throughout his Bellevue neighborhood, is looking for answers. “I had signed up for Informed Delivery and that’s how...
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

'We are in disbelief': Community mourns loss of man killed in Renton shooting spree

RENTON, Wash. — Friends of Mahamadou Kabba are trying to heal after he died last week from injuries when he was shot multiple times during a shooting spree in Renton. “We are still in shock. We are still in mourning. It’s unbelievable. We are in disbelief, some people still don’t want to believe the fact that this is true,” said Sulayman Jawara, one of Kabba’s close friends.
RENTON, WA
425magazine.com

50 Years of Gilman Village

In 1972, Issaquah’s Ruth and Marvin Mohl envisioned a haven where local and independent businesses could thrive and neighbors could support neighbors in their small town of Issaquah. Marvin and Ruth’s daughter, Lucy Mohl, said that vision became reality. The long-beloved Gilman Village is now celebrating 50 years and...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KOMO News

New Beginnings Christian Fellowship provides food to hundreds of people a week

KENT, Wash. — There are hundreds of thousands of children in Washington state who live in a home with food insecurity. Organizations, like Food Lifeline, are working to get food into those homes through the programs they partner with. One of those organizations is New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. "That's...
KENT, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt

This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

Seattle startup Picnic Works is changing the way pizzas are made

SEATTLE — If you love pizza, this may be the best-smelling office in Seattle. "We are Picnic Works with our Seattle-based startup," said Scott Erickson, chief marketing officer for Picnic Works. "And we make robotic pizza assembly equipment for restaurants." "You have a really hard time finding people to...
SEATTLE, WA

