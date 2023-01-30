Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering Seattle Washington: Solo Drinking SpotsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
Seattle Histories: The CD
My parents migrated to Seattle from Texas in 1948 along with many other African American families after WWII. My father, a veteran, used his VA loan and bought the house on Alder Street for $28,000. He and other Black men worked in the shipyards unloading cargo. Though they weren’t paid as union workers, the money was better than most jobs they could get back home in Texas. My mother was a maid in Broadmoor. Broadmoor was, and still is, a gated community in the city’s Madison Park.
Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation
Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
The Top Five Road Trip Destinations Around Seattle
There are numerous amazing sights and stunning landscapes that you can explore from downtown Seattle. Here are the top five road trips from Seattle. Whether you are simply visiting Seattle or you live here, the Emerald City is the perfect jumping-off point for those looking to explore incredible sights. This is a place that can leave you with a lot of unique experiences.
Surge of federal funding targets 'alarming trend' on Washington state roads
Washington's roadways are the target of fresh federal funding, following a rise in unsafe driving and traffic fatalities in the state. “There were 745 fatalities on roads in the state of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend."
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
‘Flying to Forever Homes’ initiative brings dozens of at-risk, adoptable animals to Seattle area
A flight carrying some very precious cargo landed in Everett on Monday afternoon. The Good Flights “Flying to Forever Homes” initiative brings at-risk shelter dogs and cats from overpopulated shelters in the south to regions like ours with a higher demand for pets. “Down south, all the shelters...
Gross: Can anti-intrusion fog system stop Seattle crime in its tracks?
Despite Seattle’s crime crisis continuing to worsen — while seemingly nothing is being done about it — a California-based company may have a creative solution to deter potential criminals and protect local businesses. The same systems in place aren’t working — that’s obvious. Outside-of-the-box thinking is necessary,...
Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years
Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
Officials seek answers from USPS on missing mail in western Washington
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Persistent problems with the post office continue in western Washington and across the country. Dennis Fleck, who has been documenting problems with mail delivery at his house and throughout his Bellevue neighborhood, is looking for answers. “I had signed up for Informed Delivery and that’s how...
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
'We are in disbelief': Community mourns loss of man killed in Renton shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. — Friends of Mahamadou Kabba are trying to heal after he died last week from injuries when he was shot multiple times during a shooting spree in Renton. “We are still in shock. We are still in mourning. It’s unbelievable. We are in disbelief, some people still don’t want to believe the fact that this is true,” said Sulayman Jawara, one of Kabba’s close friends.
50 Years of Gilman Village
In 1972, Issaquah’s Ruth and Marvin Mohl envisioned a haven where local and independent businesses could thrive and neighbors could support neighbors in their small town of Issaquah. Marvin and Ruth’s daughter, Lucy Mohl, said that vision became reality. The long-beloved Gilman Village is now celebrating 50 years and...
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship provides food to hundreds of people a week
KENT, Wash. — There are hundreds of thousands of children in Washington state who live in a home with food insecurity. Organizations, like Food Lifeline, are working to get food into those homes through the programs they partner with. One of those organizations is New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. "That's...
The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt
This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
Seattle startup Picnic Works is changing the way pizzas are made
SEATTLE — If you love pizza, this may be the best-smelling office in Seattle. "We are Picnic Works with our Seattle-based startup," said Scott Erickson, chief marketing officer for Picnic Works. "And we make robotic pizza assembly equipment for restaurants." "You have a really hard time finding people to...
Peek Inside Seattle’s Most Expensive 5-Star Hotel Room
🎵"I'm a five-star chick, eatin' five-star meals..."🎵. There are not that many 5-star hotels in Seattle. First, we'll show you a few 5-star Seattle hotels and then we'll give you a peek inside the most expensive hotel room we found available in Seattle. Even if you cannot afford to...
