WDBJ7.com
Free heart checks available at MinuteClinic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is American Heart Month, and that can be a great time to check in with your health. MinuteClinics across Virginia are offering free heart health screenings in partnership with the American Heart Association. Those screenings include checking your blood pressure and cholesterol. Many people may...
Doctors call for prescription drug affordability board
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation targeting the high cost of prescription drugs could face a key vote this week in Richmond, and a group of Virginia doctors is urging state lawmakers to take action. The bill would create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board that would have the authority to cap...
Postpartum psychosis - What moms need to know
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The story out of Massachusetts of a 32-year-old mom, who allegedly killed her three children and tried to take her own life, has gotten a lot of attention recently. Investigators are looking at the possibility that the mom was suffering from postpartum psychosis. What is postpartum...
Virginia Board of Education advances controversial history standards
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Board of Education has voted to advance the latest version of controversial standards that will guide the teaching of history and social science in the state’s public schools. Board members made the decision Thursday afternoon, during a marathon board meeting that included more...
Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
Total Action For Progress Free Tax Clinic opens February 1st
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action For Progress opened its Free Tax Clinic Wednesday. To be eligible, you need to be a Virginia resident with an annual household income less than $60,000 or qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit. You do need to make an appointment. “Top notch customer...
Fiber cut affects some Verizon service
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fiber cut Thursday led to an interruption in Verizon service for some customers in southwest Virginia, according to the company. As of 4:30 p.m., the company says, “Our engineers have been working hard to identify the issues and restore service this afternoon. As of 4p ET, engineers have restored many of the sites, and work continues to bring the reminder back online as soon as possible. Customers along I-77 from Fort Chiswell to Lambsburg remain most impacted at this time.”
March for Life draws thousands to Richmond to rally against abortion
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 5,000 people hit the pavement to “March for Life” and rally against abortion at the Virginia State Capitol Wednesday. This comes after Senate Democrats shut down Governor Glenn Youngkin’s push for a 15-week abortion ban. A crowd took to the streets for...
Arkansas man caught with loaded pistol at Lynchburg Regional Airport
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - TSA officers stopped an Arkansas man from carrying a loaded pistol onto his flight at the Lynchburg Regional Airport Thursday, according to the TSA. The gun was found in a carry-on bag after the bag went through an X-ray unit. Local police confiscated the pistol and...
