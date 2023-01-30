Read full article on original website
No agreement reached; Portland city workers poised to strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Portland city workers could walk off the job Thursday after mediation continued Wednesday between their union and the city. As of 5:15 p.m., there was no word on an agreement. City workers say they want better pay, better retirement plans, and benefits. They say...
Oregon Zoo welcomes first California condor egg of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo welcomed the first California egg of 2023 this past weekend, zoo keepers are hoping to see more over the coming weeks. Currently 14 condor pairs are living at the Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation Center, the zoo says every pair has raised at least one chick before; good news for the recovery effort.
Homeless Portland resident reunites with family after viral video
PORTLAND, Ore. — A viral video of a woman living on the streets of Portland’s Old Town prompted a nuanced conversation about addressing homelessness and a surprise reunion with her family. In a Twitter video posted by Kevin Dahlgren, Wendy said being homeless in Portland is a “piece...
Portland city workers begin strike: Transportation, Environmental, Parks, and more picket
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thursday morning saw Portland city workers begin to walk off the job and take to the picket lines after ongoing failed union negotiations with the City. These workers include people who work on streets, treat wastewater, and clean and manage parks - various essential services around such a large city.
75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County
DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
Mental fitness hearing scheduled for woman who allegedly pushed 3-year-old onto MAX tracks
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County Judge will assess on Tuesday whether Brianna Workman is fit to stand trial on assault and other charges for allegedly attacking a toddler at a MAX station in December. In an incident caught on security video, Workman, the suspect, is seen shoving an...
Police surround shooting suspect in Hood River home, nearby area evacuated
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Hood River Police say they have a shooting suspect surrounded inside a home on Thursday, and officers evacuated people living nearby as a safety precaution. Officers were called out at about noon to a "dangerous situation in a private residence" near the intersection of Viento...
Gladstone man missing since November found dead
The remains of a 31-year-old Gladstone man were found Sunday in the Mount Hood National Forest months after he was reported missing. Kyle Kirchem’s family reported him missing Nov. 22. They told Gladstone police he was in a mental health crisis and had left home without his cellphone. His...
Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel
SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
