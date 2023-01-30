ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate committee passes bill to boost public health system, but challenges remain

Senate lawmakers took their first step Wednesday aimed at dramatically improving Indiana’s public health system. But a committee hearing also revealed the challenges that lay ahead. The legislation, SB 4, is largely compromised of recommendations from Gov. Eric Holcomb's Public Health Commission, which finished a two-year study of the...
