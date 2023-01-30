Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
Search continues for suspect in deadly Brockton Dollar Tree shooting
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are still searching for a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton earlier this week. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said authorities were seeking Luis Soto on Wednesday. Soto, detectives said, shot two men, killing one at his former workplace on Tuesday afternoon.
whdh.com
Community members to hold vigil for 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members will gather at a vigil this weekend to honor the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan on Sunday. The vigil for Tyler Lawrence is scheduled for Sunday, February 5 at 3 p.m. at the Rama Center in Norwood. Officers responding to a reported...
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
whdh.com
Police identify suspect wanted in connection with fatal Brockton Dollar Tree double shooting
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are searching for a 32-year-old man believed to be a former Brockton Dollar Tree worker, who allegedly shot two men at the store Tuesday, killing one. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced that authorities were seeking Luis Soto, who was identified...
whdh.com
State police find cocaine, illegal guns, cash in Fall River bust
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River men are facing charges after state police found more than 5.5 kilograms of cocaine, illegal guns and cash at three apartments this week, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced. The office of District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said troopers arrested...
whdh.com
Car crashes into telephone pole in Needham
NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a telephone pole in Needham Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Newell Avenue at Great Plain Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The car was seen up on the sidewalk crashed into a telephone pole. Caution tape was placed around the...
whdh.com
3 arrested after attack on Red Line passenger, attempted robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. The DA said MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the...
Authorities identify 13-year-old shot and killed in Boston on Sunday
Boston Police identify the young boy who was shot and killed in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday.
‘Shot dead for no reason’: Grandmother of 13-year-old shot and killed questions motive
Loved ones said Lawrence was passionate about playing basketball and brought a smile wherever he went.
nbcboston.com
1 Dead in Double Shooting at Dollar Tree Store in Brockton
Two people were shot, one fatally, at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Both of the victims were rushed to local hospitals from the store at 999 North Montello Street, which is also Route 28, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. Both were shot inside the store.
whdh.com
‘Everybody in this city should be outraged’: Mother of 13-year-old fatally shot in Mattapan speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - The grief-stricken mother of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in broad daylight in Mattapan on Sunday is calling on anyone who may know what happened to come forward and provide that information to police. As a memorial continues to grow in Babson Street where Tyler...
whdh.com
WATCH: Lawrence man runs across I-93 in attempt to save unconscious driver
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking cellphone video shows the moment Adolfo Molina, of Lawrence, racing across Interstate 93 in an effort to help an unconscious driver. In the video, you can see Molina run out of his truck, cross all four lanes of the busy highway near Woburn, and rush over to help a woman in a blue car that was moving along the guardrails.
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting
METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
whdh.com
Police: NH State Trooper, passenger injured after drunk driver crashes into cruiser
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire State Trooper and a passenger were injured Wednesday night after a drunk driver crashed into the back of the cruiser they were in, according to police. The Trooper was investigating a crash in Hooksett when police say a driver of a truck crashed...
WCVB
Standoff at Hampton Inn in Norwood ends peacefully after 9 hours
NORWOOD, Mass. — A man who was involved in an hours-long standoff with police at a hotel along Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts, has surrendered to authorities. The Norwood Police Department first tweeted about the situation involving a person who barricaded themselves somewhere inside the Hampton Inn shortly before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Centre Daily
3 students stabbed after fight breaks out near prep school, Massachusetts cops say
Three students were stabbed when a fight erupted outside a Boston prep school, Massachusetts authorities say. Now two teenagers have been charged. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, shortly after classes let out at TechBoston Academy, according to the city’s police and news outlets. Officers arrived at the area near Washington and Armandine Streets and found “multiple victims” who had been stabbed.
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
whdh.com
Sons of Boston pub could soon reopen following ruling by state commission, nearly a year after fatal stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - Closed for months, the Sons of Boston pub near Faneuil Hall could soon reopen thanks to a decision by the state’s Alcohol Beverages Control Commission. The bar on Union Street was forced to shutter in April 2022 after the City of Boston License Commission suspended its liquor license. The decision came weeks after one of the bar’s bouncers allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Daniel Martinez, a United States Marine, to death.
WCVB
Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 kids, making progress in hospital
DUXBURY, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home, NewsCenter 5 has learned. Without applying a label to her current condition,...
