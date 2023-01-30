Read full article on original website
KING-5
Dramatic rescues during fire at dog daycare
Seattle Fire said the blaze is under control and all workers are accounted for. Crews were working to rescue some of the over 100 dogs staying at the facility.
Crews rescue dogs after fire at Seattle dog daycare facility
SEATTLE — A dryer fire at a Seattle dog daycare facility put more than 100 dogs in danger, but firefighters were able to clear the building just after noon. The fire was first reported before 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE. Seattle...
KEPR
115 dogs rescued after doggy daycare catches fire in Seattle's Lake City area
SEATTLE — More than a hundred dogs were rescued after the doggy daycare they were in caught fire in north Seattle Wednesday morning. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 13000 block of Lake City Way Northeast. The fire began inside the Dog Resort, a dog daycare and boarding business, that's across the street from the Fred Meyer in the Lake City neighborhood.
KEPR
2 fatally shot inside Kent motel room Tuesday night
KENT, Wash. — A man and a woman were shot and killed inside a motel room in Kent Tuesday night. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), officers responded to the Kent Valley Motel just after 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after “multiple” people called 911 to report hearing gunshots inside one of the motel rooms. One of the callers told the 911 dispatcher “there has been a murder,” the KPD said.
KATU.com
Owners turn to community for help after Shoreline restaurant hit by thieves again
SHORELINE, Wash. — The owners of a family-run restaurant in Shoreline are looking for help from the city and community following a second break-in that has left them shaken. Insuk Kim said she and her husband, Young Jim Kim, are afraid of what could happen next. They opened Nara Chinese Restaurant 16 years ago 15033 Aurora Ave N and said many of the problems only started recently.
Shooting at Kent motel leaves 2 dead; no suspect identified
KENT, Wash. — Two people were found dead Tuesday night at a motel in Kent after an apparent shooting, Kent police said in a release Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to the Kent Valley Motel just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night after multiple 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots inside one of the rooms.
q13fox.com
1 dead after deadly collision with train in Puyallup Valley, investigation underway
PUYALLUP, Wash. - One person is dead after they were hit by a train in the Puyallup Valley on Wednesday, authorities say. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Officer (PCSO), deputies responded to the 4500 block of Pioneer Way E near Chief Leschi Schools at around 9:20 a.m for a deadly collision.
KEPR
1 gun is stolen every 48 hours from parked cars in Tacoma, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Car prowls are taking a dangerous turn in Tacoma. Guns are being stolen out of parked vehicles at an alarming rate, according to police, and some of these firearms are ending up in the hands of teenagers. Police crunched the numbers and found that so far...
KOMO News
1 person shot in Lakewood robbery, police searching for shooter
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are investigating a robbery that resulted in someone getting shot in a 7-11 parking lot. Around 1:21 p.m., deputies received a call reporting that someone had been shot near a 7-11 located at 10649 108th Ave SW. Deputies say that two people were...
'We are in disbelief': Community mourns loss of man killed in Renton shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. — Friends of Mahamadou Kabba are trying to heal after he died last week from injuries when he was shot multiple times during a shooting spree in Renton. “We are still in shock. We are still in mourning. It’s unbelievable. We are in disbelief, some people still don’t want to believe the fact that this is true,” said Sulayman Jawara, one of Kabba’s close friends.
KEPR
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
q13fox.com
Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a Tacoma home Wednesday morning. Officers responded to South 8th Street and South Anderson Street for a report of a woman asking for help for her son who was having a mental health crisis. When...
Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning
A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report. Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing. The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup. We...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13. Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail...
q13fox.com
'Knowing what happened here is just such a tragedy': Safety upgrades called for following woman hit and killed
SEATTLE - The intersection where a student from India was hit and killed by police on Monday night, is part of a long envisioned walking and cycling corridor. The Thomas Street Redefined Project has been in the works since 2013 but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell cut more than $2 million from it last year.
kentreporter.com
Enumclaw mother urges AED laws after daughter suffers sudden cardiac arrest
If it were a numbers game, Vivan Pearlman would have scored big in Vegas. But instead of cards and dice, the 12-year-old girl’s life hung in the balance, and her triumphant return to Enumclaw Middle School late last year could have easily resulted in tragedy instead, had anything gone even a little bit differently.
q13fox.com
Everett business warns Lynnwood community of impacts of neighborhood 'methadone' clinic
LYNNWOOD, WASH - A methadone clinic is now open in Lynnwood after the Department of Health approved its license despite a pushback from residents and city officials. For weeks, protesters have objected to the opening of the clinic owned by Acadia Health Care on 196th Street SW-- mostly because the clinic is located within close proximity to Little League fields and the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.
foodsafetynews.com
Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation
Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
Seattle Police Officer Who Struck, Killed Grad Student Identified
Jaahnavi Kandula was walking in South Lake Union when she was hit by a marked patrol car.
KGMI
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
