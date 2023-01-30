Glenda Coetta John, 75, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 27, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. Born in Snyder, Oklahoma, on June 23, 1947, she was the daughter of Jeff N. Stradley and Edith (Wheeler) Stradley. Glenda dedicated her life to caring for her family and her home. She is remembered by her loved ones for having a feisty attitude and great sense of humor. Glenda would often spend time playing with her dog or watching squirrels. She also loved to grocery shop. Glenda adored her family, and they will go on to cherish their memories with her.

