The OJH Lady Bobcats hosted East Chambers for their last home game of the season.
The 7th grade B-team bounced back this week with an 8-1 win against the East Chambers Buccaneers. Parker Hebert took the ball to the rim with four points, and had one rebound. Raleigh Forse had two points and two steals. To secure the game, Adyson Cude had two points that came from free throws and two great defensive steals.
Carroll Wade Trahan, 69, Nederland
Carroll Wade Trahan, 69, of Nederland, Texas, passed away on January 28, 2023, in Port Arthur. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City, Texas. Officiating will be Deacon Melvin. Visitation will take place prior to the service, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a Rosary service to take place at 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.
Olaf Halten III, 75, Atlanta
Olaf Halten III, 75, of Atlanta, Texas, former longtime resident of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 30, 2023, at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Visitation will take place from 1:00pm-2:00pm Sunday, February 5th, 2023, at First Baptist Church Orange with the funeral service directly following at 2:00pm.
Jerry Wayne Hughes, 63, Orange
Jerry Wayne Hughes, 63, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 28, 2023, at his home in Orange. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on September 6, 1959, he was the son of Noble Chester Hughes and Charlie Mae (Mooneyham) Hughes. Jerry was employed at The Sign Doctor in Orange for...
Dewie Longmire, 86, Orange
Dewie Longmire, 86, of Orange, Texas, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Chip Anthony. Entombment will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in...
Richard Elvin Deason, 72, Orange
On Friday, January 27, 2023, Richard Elvin Deason, loving father of 3, passed away peacefully at the age of 72 in Orange, TX. Richard was born on March 28, 1950, in Deridder, La. to Elvin Deason and Ruth (White) Deason. He served his country in the United States Navy from...
Glenda Coetta John, 75, Orange
Glenda Coetta John, 75, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 27, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. Born in Snyder, Oklahoma, on June 23, 1947, she was the daughter of Jeff N. Stradley and Edith (Wheeler) Stradley. Glenda dedicated her life to caring for her family and her home. She is remembered by her loved ones for having a feisty attitude and great sense of humor. Glenda would often spend time playing with her dog or watching squirrels. She also loved to grocery shop. Glenda adored her family, and they will go on to cherish their memories with her.
Marion Jean Raymer, 65, Orange
Marion Jean Raymer, 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 30, 2023, in Port Arthur. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Sinclair Oubre. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
EF-2 tornado went miles across Orange County last week
Orange County had two tornadoes, with one determined to be an EF-2 that traveled 25.6 miles from Orangefield northeastward through Little Cypress and into Niblett's Bluff in Louisiana. The tornado caused two injuries and damaged numerous frame houses, RVs, and mobile homes. At times, it was 500 yards wide with...
Krewe des Amis names Trahans royalty
Orange County Precinct 1 Commissioner Johnny Trahan and his wife, Becky, were crowned king and queen as they were coronated with a lot of fanfare from dancers and other krewe royalty. The Trahans were dressed in the traditional king and queen white with outfits trimmed in gold sequins and braids plus lots of fluffy white feathers. The queen's long embroidered train included angel wings, a special significance. The Trahans from the Krewe des Amis will preside over Mardi Gras festivities in downtown Orange on February 9, 10, and 11. The grand parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11, and end at the Orange Boat Ramp off Simmons Drive.
LCM Education Foundation gives grant
Little Cypress Intermediate received a grant from the LCM Education Foundation for a book vending machine. A ribbon cutting to unveil the new machine was held last week. On hand to help was LCM Education Foundation Secretary Amberly Craft. The vending machine requires tokens that students can earn by showing PRIDE (Positivity, Respect, Integrity, Determination, Encouragement) on campus. Tokens earned can be used towards a new book (one token=one book). LCI staff are excited to have the vending machine on campus to help promote reading and hard work. Special thanks to everyone who helped make this possible!
OC filmmakers take "The First Step" in SETX production
When John R. Frederick Jr., of Mauriceville, learned about the Christian film production, "The First Step," being planned for Southeast Texas by Jerry Loncon and Studio 220 Films, he jumped in with both feet. He not only auditioned, but also offered to help in any way possible with the production.
Sales taxes show November spending mostly stagnant
Sales during November were stagnant compared to the same month in 2021, according to statistics from the Texas Comptroller's Office. The office in January sent payments covering the month to entities with a sales tax. Orange and Emergency Services District 3 were the only entities with more than a slight...
LSCO meeting demand for high-paying industry jobs
Cheryl January at LSCO has people of all ages and backgrounds coming to her office to learn about getting a new career. Some have even been teachers with four-year college degrees. They are looking into becoming a process operator in the booming petrochemical plants, oil refineries, and liquid gas units...
Lutcher Theater presents The Simon & Garfunkel Story
The Lutcher Theater presents the internationally-acclaimed hit theater show, "The Simon & Garfunkel Story," on Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, telling the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s, and to their dramatic split in 1970. The show culminates with the pair’s famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance.
