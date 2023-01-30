ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele brought to tears after spotting photo held by fan at Las Vegas concert

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Adele shared a touching moment with a recent concertgoer during her Las Vegas show.

On Friday (27 January), as part of her ongoing weekend residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace , the Grammy -winning artist serenaded the audience with her greatest hits.

While Adele walked through the crowd, performing her 2015 hit track “When We Were Young”, an older man near the front could be seen displaying a picture of his wife on his phone, in a new video posted on TikTok.

Later, as the 34-year-old British singer was on stage singing her 2011 ballad “Someone Like You”, she publicly addressed the man, dedicating the song to him.

“This is for you, sir, who’s showing me a photo of his wife on his phone,” she said with a huge grin on her face.

Afterwards, Adele paused the concert to talk to her fans. “When I walk through the crowd,” she began, before taking a breath to hold back tears, “I wish you could see what I could see because I know I talk to a few people every night.”

“But then I just see little stories of people happening,” she continued, pointing: “And there was a man. He’s just there, can you see him holding his phone up?

“I think that’s his wife on his phone and I don’t think that she’s here. And it just really moved me,” she added, tearfully.

“It looks like you’re here on your own,” she said. “I’m so sorry for your loss. And I’m so sorry I didn’t realise what you were showing me until I was already over there.

“I see these little pockets of people’s lives when I walk through and it’s so beautiful,” Adele concluded.

On Sunday (5 January), the singer will be in attendance at the 2023 Grammys, where she’s up against Beyoncé fighting for the top categories : Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

Find this year’s full list of nominees here .

The Grammy Awards will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday 5 February. US audiences can tune in on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.

