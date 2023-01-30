ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, MO

Two Mid-Mo men sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking charges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man and a Callaway County man were sentenced in federal court Wednesday for their roles to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties, according to a press release. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, Bradley Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances. Foley was sentenced to 17 The post Two Mid-Mo men sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Two mid-Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for running methamphetamine operation in Boone and Callaway counties

Two central Missouri men are headed to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in a federal prison.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Holts Summit man sentenced for 2021 Jefferson City robbery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Holts Summit man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Jan. 3 in relation to a 2021 robbery in Jefferson City. Tyler Steven Mitchell Williams pleaded guilty in federal court on April 12, 2022 for brandishing a gun. In addition to the eight-year sentence, he was ordered to have The post Holts Summit man sentenced for 2021 Jefferson City robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Three charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in High Point

Three men face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in High Point. According to a press release from the Moniteau County Sheriff, deputies helped Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force agents. The driver, who they identified as Cameron Upton, 21, of Barnett, said there was fentanyl in the vehicle. Officers said...
HIGH POINT, MO
Three Morgan County residents facing drug trafficking charges

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop by Moniteau County deputies results in the arrest of three Morgan County residents. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates in a press release the vehicle stop occurred Tuesday in High Point. The driver, Cameron Upton, of Barnett, allegedly admitted to the presence of fentanyl inside the vehicle. While speaking with Upton, deputies allegedly observed a back seat passenger, Landon McKinley, of Barnett, throw items out the window. The items were reportedly identified as fentanyl tablets.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Deadly Macon County crash involves farm tractor, 18-wheeler

CALLAO, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has now released the names of the two drivers involved in Wednesday afternoon's deadly wreck on Highway 36, two miles west of Callao. State troopers say a farm tractor operated by Nels Magnuson, 62, of Callao, was struck by an...
MACON COUNTY, MO
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they The post One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Driver rescued from car partially submerged in northeast Missouri lake

NEAR NEWARK, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the driver as Bryan Slings, 64, of Knox City, Missouri. State troopers said Slings ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree, drove over the embankment and into the lake. Slings had told emergency responders...
NEWARK, MO
Hartsburg Man Lands In Camden County Jail For DWI

A 42-year-old from Hartsburg lands in the Camden County Jail after being arrested Sunday afternoon by the highway patrol. The highway patrol says Travis Pettigrew faces pending charges of felony DWI-aggravated offender, driving while suspended or revoked along with speeding, failing to drive on the right half of the road and speeding.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Macon County Sheriff's Office warns of possible roofing scam

MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is putting out a scam alert. Officials say a couple of residents have reported getting a call from a business called Prime Frame Roofing. The phone number associated with this company is 1-800-716-8951. The caller offers roofing services related to storm...
MACON COUNTY, MO
Man charged for shooting roommate Monday night

Prosecutors charged a Columbia man for shooting another man Monday night. Sean Colton, 22, was charged with one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, one count of Domestic Assault, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. The probable cause statement reveals more about the shooting. Someone called the police...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia police request public help in finding missing teen

COLUMBIA — Columbia police are asking for help from the public in locating a 18-year-old-girl who has been reported as missing. The department posted on social media Tuesday Elexis Martin was last seen on the afternoon of January 26 in the 200 block of North Garth Avenue. She is...
COLUMBIA, MO
One person injured in Holts Summit hit and run crash, driver arrested

One person is injured, and another is arrested, following a hit-and-run crash in Holts Summit. The Holts Summit Police Department says a crash occurred at the intersection of Simon Boulevard and Summit Drive around 6:30 Monday morning. Police say a pick-up rear-ended a vehicle then fled the scene. A concerned citizen provided officers with a license plate number. With the help of the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Jefferson City Police Department, officers found the driver, who was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with injury and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
UPDATE: Mid-Missouri parolee facing murder/arson charges in death of his mother

A mid-Missouri parolee charged with first degree murder and arson for the December death of his mother in an apartment fire was paroled from prison on December 15, about a week before the incident. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko says 43-year-old Brandon Spears is charged with first...
Annual Ben Sapps Memorial Shed Hunt returns in February

MARK TWAIN LAKE, Mo. (KHQA) — It's an outdoor adventure for kids. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake in partnership with the Monroe City Whitetails Unlimited Chapter, the Mark Twain Lake Visitors and Educational Resource Center Committee, the Missouri Department of Conservation, and the Mark Twain State Park announced the return of the 11th Annual Ben Sapp Memorial Shed Hunt for Youth.
MONROE CITY, MO

