Read full article on original website
Related
Two Mid-Mo men sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking charges
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man and a Callaway County man were sentenced in federal court Wednesday for their roles to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties, according to a press release. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, Bradley Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances. Foley was sentenced to 17 The post Two Mid-Mo men sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Two mid-Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for running methamphetamine operation in Boone and Callaway counties
Two central Missouri men are headed to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in a federal prison.
Holts Summit man sentenced for 2021 Jefferson City robbery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Holts Summit man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Jan. 3 in relation to a 2021 robbery in Jefferson City. Tyler Steven Mitchell Williams pleaded guilty in federal court on April 12, 2022 for brandishing a gun. In addition to the eight-year sentence, he was ordered to have The post Holts Summit man sentenced for 2021 Jefferson City robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Three charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in High Point
Three men face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in High Point. According to a press release from the Moniteau County Sheriff, deputies helped Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force agents. The driver, who they identified as Cameron Upton, 21, of Barnett, said there was fentanyl in the vehicle. Officers said...
KMZU
Three Morgan County residents facing drug trafficking charges
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop by Moniteau County deputies results in the arrest of three Morgan County residents. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates in a press release the vehicle stop occurred Tuesday in High Point. The driver, Cameron Upton, of Barnett, allegedly admitted to the presence of fentanyl inside the vehicle. While speaking with Upton, deputies allegedly observed a back seat passenger, Landon McKinley, of Barnett, throw items out the window. The items were reportedly identified as fentanyl tablets.
ktvo.com
Deadly Macon County crash involves farm tractor, 18-wheeler
CALLAO, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has now released the names of the two drivers involved in Wednesday afternoon's deadly wreck on Highway 36, two miles west of Callao. State troopers say a farm tractor operated by Nels Magnuson, 62, of Callao, was struck by an...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they The post One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
missouribusinessalert.com
Former secretary in Ralls County sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2 million
A secretary was sentenced to 2½ years in prison for embezzling $1.2 million from a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County, according to a Jan. 24 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Stephanie D. Carper, 51, was also ordered to repay the money she stole from the...
khqa.com
Driver rescued from car partially submerged in northeast Missouri lake
NEAR NEWARK, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the driver as Bryan Slings, 64, of Knox City, Missouri. State troopers said Slings ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree, drove over the embankment and into the lake. Slings had told emergency responders...
KRMS Radio
Hartsburg Man Lands In Camden County Jail For DWI
A 42-year-old from Hartsburg lands in the Camden County Jail after being arrested Sunday afternoon by the highway patrol. The highway patrol says Travis Pettigrew faces pending charges of felony DWI-aggravated offender, driving while suspended or revoked along with speeding, failing to drive on the right half of the road and speeding.
khqa.com
Macon County Sheriff's Office warns of possible roofing scam
MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is putting out a scam alert. Officials say a couple of residents have reported getting a call from a business called Prime Frame Roofing. The phone number associated with this company is 1-800-716-8951. The caller offers roofing services related to storm...
krcgtv.com
Man charged for shooting roommate Monday night
Prosecutors charged a Columbia man for shooting another man Monday night. Sean Colton, 22, was charged with one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, one count of Domestic Assault, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. The probable cause statement reveals more about the shooting. Someone called the police...
krcgtv.com
Columbia police request public help in finding missing teen
COLUMBIA — Columbia police are asking for help from the public in locating a 18-year-old-girl who has been reported as missing. The department posted on social media Tuesday Elexis Martin was last seen on the afternoon of January 26 in the 200 block of North Garth Avenue. She is...
kjluradio.com
One person injured in Holts Summit hit and run crash, driver arrested
One person is injured, and another is arrested, following a hit-and-run crash in Holts Summit. The Holts Summit Police Department says a crash occurred at the intersection of Simon Boulevard and Summit Drive around 6:30 Monday morning. Police say a pick-up rear-ended a vehicle then fled the scene. A concerned citizen provided officers with a license plate number. With the help of the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Jefferson City Police Department, officers found the driver, who was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with injury and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
KOMU
Judge sets joint status hearing for three defendants in shooting death of Battle High student
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge set a joint status hearing for three young men accused of being involved in shooting death of 15-year-old Aubry Doxley in February 2022. Oscar Ashford, 18, Tavan Williams-Patrick, 17, and Samarion Robins, 17, are all charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Trailer fire response shuts down highway near Hallsville
A trailer fire led authorities to shut down part of a highway in northern Boone County on Tuesday morning. The post Trailer fire response shuts down highway near Hallsville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Mid-Missouri parolee facing murder/arson charges in death of his mother
A mid-Missouri parolee charged with first degree murder and arson for the December death of his mother in an apartment fire was paroled from prison on December 15, about a week before the incident. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko says 43-year-old Brandon Spears is charged with first...
kjluradio.com
Freezing rain prompts some central Missouri schools to cancel Monday classes
Boonville R-1 Cooper County R-4 in Bunceton. College Park Christian Academy in Columbia (2 hour delay) Columbia Public Schools (2 hour delay) High Road School of Boone County (2 hour delay) State Technical College in Linn (Classes start at 10 a.m.)
khqa.com
Annual Ben Sapps Memorial Shed Hunt returns in February
MARK TWAIN LAKE, Mo. (KHQA) — It's an outdoor adventure for kids. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake in partnership with the Monroe City Whitetails Unlimited Chapter, the Mark Twain Lake Visitors and Educational Resource Center Committee, the Missouri Department of Conservation, and the Mark Twain State Park announced the return of the 11th Annual Ben Sapp Memorial Shed Hunt for Youth.
Comments / 0