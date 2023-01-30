One person is injured, and another is arrested, following a hit-and-run crash in Holts Summit. The Holts Summit Police Department says a crash occurred at the intersection of Simon Boulevard and Summit Drive around 6:30 Monday morning. Police say a pick-up rear-ended a vehicle then fled the scene. A concerned citizen provided officers with a license plate number. With the help of the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Jefferson City Police Department, officers found the driver, who was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with injury and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

